MEYERSDALE – It will be held without its midway carnival rides and rodeo, but the Somerset County Fair will mark its 120th year with a full schedule over the coming week – even though most fellow fair associations decided against holding events this year.
Fair board member Jeff Romesberg acknowledged the decision is a roll of the dice – between COVID-19 regulations and worries among some in the public.
But it’s a risk worth taking to promote the area’s agriculture industry and local youth, given Somerset County’s comparatively low coronavirus infection rate, Romesberg said.
“We’re going to do what we can to make people feel safe and feel comfortable – and hopefully, it’ll give people some sense of normalcy by coming here,” Romesberg said. “But we also recognize we’re taking an enormous gamble because we don’t know what the response will be, financially speaking. We could come out of this really far in the hole.”
Fair organizers ramped up their evening grandstand events and plan to add infield seating this year to spread out attendees for events such as an Aug. 26 live show featuring the band Felix and the Hurricanes.
Harness racing will return to the fairgrounds for the first time in generations, he said.
“Our fair was founded back in 1900 by a harness racing association and at some point in the 1950s or 1960s, it went away,” Romesberg said. “Until now, there have been no horses running on the track since, so we’re looking forward to that.”
Races are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday, and both are free of charge.
Other grandstand events will have a $10 ticket fee, except for the Felix and the Hurricanes show, which is $5.
A figure-8 demolition derby will be held Monday night. A tractor pull featuring mini-modifieds and garden tractors will be held Tuesday, while Full Pull Productions will deliver truck and semi-truck pulls Thursday and Friday, Romesberg said.
No rides this year
Fair admission and parking pricing has been adapted this year.
With grandstand shows carrying their own ticket fee, admission will run $5 per carload, enabling visitors to see exhibits, browse barns and snack on fair favorites all day.
With most fairs canceling their events, amusement companies aren’t traveling the area this month, making the price to attract one to the fairgrounds too steep, Romesberg said.
“It would have been hard to wipe down rides between people using them anyway,” he said.
The annual fair queen contest will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the grandstand.
A demolition derby will be run the following Saturday, on the final day of the fair, at the front of the grandstand, the schedule shows.
Romesberg said he expects more vendor booths this year, which will allow people to spread out to order items.
He acknowledged Gov. Tom Wolf has urged for events in Pennsylvania to host no more than 250 people, but said the fairgrounds’ layout spreads out draws such as the barns, midway and exhibit halls, making the location more like several gathering spots.
“We’ll have people monitoring all of them,” he said.
‘Second to none’
In the end, holding the fair or making adjustments was left up to each fair association “and since we’re financially responsible for our own event, we wanted to do what we could and have one this year,” Romesberg said.
To Romesberg, the current times – which have seen waves of people clearing out grocery store aisles – makes promoting the importance of agriculture and where a lot of our food comes from more important than ever.
“And I think we’ll get a lot of support,” he said.
That especially applies to the annual livestock judging and sales, a county fair staple.
Fayette County had a livestock sale over the past month that “crushed their sales goal,” Romesberg said – likely because the price of meat has jumped this summer due to high demand.
“All of the kids (bringing livestock to the event) purchased those animals before all of this happened and it was important that we gave them a chance,” he said. “We think our showing is second to none in Pennsylvania.”
