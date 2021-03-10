Attending events at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and Roxbury Park will have a different feel this summer than in recent years due to significant upgrades slated to be made at the facilities.
On Wednesday, Johnstown City Council gave its approval to execute a deal with Scholar Signs to install a new video scoreboard at the Point.
A separate Community Foundation for the Alleghenies grant will be used to purchase picnic tables and a canvas overhang to cover seats behind home plate, as well as to expand the baseball press box. All of those additions should be in place within a few weeks. Longer-term plans call for installing new turf and lights.
“We’ll make it a nice shiny penny,” John Dubnansky, the city’s community and economic development director, said. “It will be in good shape for 10 years or so.”
Also during the meeting, council approved having Johnstown Family Entertainment, the legal name of the Johnstown Mill Rats, the city’s new collegiate level baseball team, handle concessions sales at Sargent’s Stadium and Roxbury Park from mid-August until the end of April. The club already held the concessions rights for the May-through-mid-August baseball season.
“We’re very excited about that,” Mill Rats general manager Brennan Mihalick said. “I think we’re building something very special in Johnstown. This is just another brick in that foundation.”
Johnstown Family Entertainment plans to operate its own concessions, while also involving a variety of other vendors, possibly those with food trucks, at Roxbury Park and the Point. Concessions were not available at Roxbury Park in recent years, creating a situation where people needed to leave to get food and drinks.
Work on the Roxbury Park hockey rink is scheduled to soon move forward after years of planning and development by organizations and individuals, specifically Deputy Mayor Marie Mock and City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King, who both work at AmeriServ.
Council on Wednesday unanimously voted to have Laurel Asphalt resurface the rink at a cost of approximately $50,000. With about $80,000 in donated money available for the project, other amenities, such as a scoreboard and bleachers, will likely be added over time.
“This is a good thing for the city. … It’s a long time coming. I’m really excited about it,” Mock said.
King added: “We are super excited to see this project come into fruition. Mrs. Mock truly took the leadership role in making this project a reality. When we took this initiative to Jeff Stopko, president and CEO of AmeriServ Financial, he was more than willing to invest in this community endeavor.”
