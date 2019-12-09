EBENSBURG – When it comes to agriculture, the earlier children learn of its importance, the better.
To show how it impacts our everyday lives, the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab is at Central Cambria Middle School this week giving students the opportunity to learn about the state’s leading industry.
The lab offers hands-on lessons on farming, food and the environment in a fun way.
“This creates a new experience for the kids and it makes it special because they are walking out of the building and going somewhere else to learn,” said Keith Gilkey, a sixth-grade social studies teacher who organized the event.
Through various activities, the students work in groups of two to delve deeper into the scientific process by forming a hypothesis, conducting an experiment, collecting data and drawing a conclusion.
“The idea to get kids more interested in agriculture and gain a better understanding on how food goes from a farm, to the store to their table,” Gilkey said. “It’s giving them a realization that food just doesn’t appear in a cereal box.”
Connie Swidzinski, an ag lab teacher with the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, said there are 40 lessons on the ag lab that are science lessons related to agriculture.
“One in seven people in the United States has a job related to agriculture,” she said.
“Most people don’t realize that or where all our food products come from and the improvements that are trying to be made. There are so many processes involved.”
On Monday, students were busy extracting DNA from bananas by using a chemical reaction.
“We’re working to bring more awareness, and it’s incorporating what students are already learning in the classrooms and relating it to agriculture,” Swidzinski said.
Other topics throughout the week include water analysis, corn to plastic, genetics and bug out.
“We’ll be talking about our water and avoiding contamination and cleaning it up if it is contaminated, and genetics and how traits are inherited from parents,” Swidzinski said.
“We’ll also be making plastic using products that are corn-based and we’ll be learning about integrated pest management.”
She said the hope is students will learn how much science is related in the agricultural field.
“They can look at the careers they can go into and realize how much we rely upon agriculture because it’s so important,” Swidzinski said.
The program is provided by Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture and the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau.
Funds to bring the lab to the school were provided by Central Cambria Education Foundation and the Cambria County Farm Bureau.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.