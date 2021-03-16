A month after debating names associated with Johnstown’s airport, leaders moved forward with marketing the facility simply as Johnstown Airport.
Artist Angela McKool, of Johnstown, presented logos, featuring the simplified name, during Tuesday’s meeting of the Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority meeting at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
“We had asked her to provide us with a refreshing, and new brand, and a fresh logo that we can tie into the website and our marketing campaign that is going to be starting April 1,” Airport Manager Chad Gontkovic said.
McKool presented two different logos, narrowed down after meeting with the authority’s enplanement committee.
“We did simplify the title through our discussions,” McKool said “It’s the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, officially, but we refer to it in branding as ‘Johnstown Airport,’ if that’s still the direction we are going to go.”
After discussion, authority members gave McKool the go-ahead to finalize the logo, which features a symbol she said represents both bird wings and the local mountains.
“I absolutely saw wings as well as mountains – the flight and the mountains,” McKool said.
Last month, Gontkovic told the authority there was consideration to name the airport’s flight area Buzz Wagner Airfield after Nanty Glo native Lt. Col. Boyd “Buzz” Wagner, of Nanty Glo, the first flying ace of World War II.
The official name would remain John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport, but the Wagner designation could be promoted to help people see the facility in a new light, he said last month.
New United Express twin jet air service by SkyWest Airlines offers improved service with more one-stop destinations with its service to Chicago and Washington airports. The marketing plan promotes more reliable air service than previous carriers have been able to deliver here.
“We are trying to undo what might have been considered some decades of problems with air service,” Gontkovic said at the February meeting. “We are looking at changing the travel habits for pretty entrenched people.”
But authority member James Loncella warned the change could be misconstrued.
“The knee-jerk reaction from the public could be that we are displacing the Murtha name,” Loncella said last month. “We have to very carefully step through this.”
There was no mention of the Buzz Wagner designation at Tuesday’s meeting.
“The central comment we had was to clean up the name so it wasn’t such a long title and was easily identifiable – a little cleaner look,” Gontkovic said on Tuesday.
In other matters, airline representative Nathan Pilkington, of SkyWest and United, told the authority a schedule change has been well received.
“Instead of going to D.C. in the morning, we now go to Chicago,” Pilkington said. “We have had some positive remarks from our passengers, saying they like that the early flight now goes to Chicago for making connections for their travel. That’s a positive step for us to hear that feedback.”
The regular schedule now includes flights from Johnstown to Chicago O’Hare International Airport at 6:48 a.m., except Tuesdays and Saturdays. Inbound flights from Chicago arrive at 2:31 p.m. on the same days.
Flights to Dulles International Airport at Washington depart at 4:50 p.m. every day.
Inbound flights from Washington arrive at 7:58 p.m. every day.
