JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Lena Smith, her daughter Tynesha and friend Candy Hoffman agreed that the Village Street and Russell House Light-Up Night on Friday provided the perfect holiday setting for Johnstown’s Moxham neighborhood.
“It’s really nice for them to do it again,” Lena Smith said.
Twinkling lights adorned the bushes and windows of buildings up and down Village Street, and the historic Russell House, on Park Avenue, was decked in a warm glow with wreaths hung on windows and doors.
“This is a really cool thing to do,” Tynesha Smith said.
The group was appreciative of the holiday decor and the people who helped set it up, including Camillya Taylor, who operates multiple businesses on Village Street.
“It’s nice having her in the neighborhood,” Hoffman said.
She didn’t know the event was taking place until she heard the Kulani Kids Dance and Drum Team playing down the block. In addition to those children entertaining guests, a small parade marched down Village Street around 6 p.m., the LivRed Foundation had a table set up with goodies and classic Christmas tunes were being piped into the street.
At the Russell House, hot chocolate was handed out and Christmas trees adorned the front room for people to enjoy.
“This is a great idea,” Michael Youchak said.
He lives on Village Street and has his house decorated to match the other light displays.
“Moxham has a bad reputation sometimes, and I wanted people to know that there’s some good people here,” Taylor said about getting involved. “Let’s make some noise. Let’s get some people out here and show them what’s going on.”
Taking in the displays and the people enjoying them, she described the scene as beautiful.
“It’s fun being out here,” Joyous Jackson said.
She’s part of the drum and dance team and was excited to be part of the event.
“It was joyful,” her friend Kiley Gray said.
Jackson’s sister, Jubilee, agreed, adding that, although she didn’t like the cold weather, the event itself was awesome.
“It’s a neighborhood affair,” organizer Barry Gallagher said.
He called it the Russell House’s Christmas card to the community.
Darryl Buynack is the mastermind behind the light displays and said that he got involved years ago because he “wanted to help this area to be positive and bring joy to people.”
Christina Watts, owner of The Divine Medium on Village Street, was thrilled to see Moxham’s local businesses and residents working together, she said.
“We’re trying to build up Moxham,” she said.
The Russell House will be hosting its Christmas event from 1 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 12. This year’s theme is Movies at the Russell House, and there will be live entertainment, vendors, crafters, a bake sale, basket raffle and children’s area. Sleigh rides will be available on Dec. 12.
