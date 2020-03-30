A mallard duck comes in for a landing into the swift moving waters of the Stonycreek River in downtown Johnstown on Monday, March 30, 2020.
A mallard's wet landing
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
BALKO[mdash] Margaret, "Jane", 95, Ferndale, died March 28, 2020. She was born February 27, 1925, in Johnstown, daughter of the late Clarence and Laura (Irwin) Putt, Jane was also preceded in death by her loving husband of more than 50 years, John Balko. She is survived by her children, John…
KLINE[mdash] Urban K., "Herk", 90, Nicktown, passed away March 29, 2020, at home. Born September 2, 1929, in Susquehanna Twp., the son of Urban and Genevieve (Feighner) Kline. Preceded in death by parents; brother, Francis "Jim" Kline; and daughter-in-law, Christine Kline. Survived by loving…
GROVE[mdash] Paula, On March 29, 2020, Paula Jane (Twigg) (Blair) Grove of Johnstown, formerly of Scituate, MA, died on her 62nd birthday. Paula married the late Thomas W. Grove of Johnstown in 2003 and was formerly married to the late Stephen D. Blair of Cohasset, MA. Paula was a hairdresse…
Most Popular
Articles
- Employees at Giant Eagle locations test positive
- Governor provides list of 'essential' businesses that can remain open
- BREAKING | Second Cambria coronavirus case confirmed, state tops 4,000
- Caught on video: Johnstown police respond after shots fired at Sheetz on Broad Street
- Cambria County's first coronavirus patient in isolation at Conemaugh Memorial
- Troopers raid Somerset home, arrest six on suspicions of drug activity
- Johnstown rink-maker planning to assemble, ship coronavirus safety gear
- Somerset County sees first case as coronavirus spreads across state
- Coronavirus hits Blair County as state total cases reach 1,687
- Revised policy allows dentists to reopen practices
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.