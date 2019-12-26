Thousands of people across the United States, including residents of the Johnstown area, flocked to stores on Thursday, the day after Christmas, to return or exchange gifts.
Rick Bausher, manager of the Boscov’s store at the Johnstown Galleria, said that gift returns and exchanges keep his staff as busy on the days after Christmas as they were on any of the days leading up to the holiday.
“We do as many transactions the day after Christmas as we do most days prior to Christmas, and that’s because of returns and exchanges,” Bausher said. “There’s a lot of transactions going on. … It builds through to Saturday and Sunday. Typically, Saturdays after Christmas are the busiest for returns because a lot of people have off, or they’re just coming back from their Christmas vacations and making time to come to the store to do those returns.”
At Walmart in Richland Town Centre, there were two or three customers lined up at the store’s service desk shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday, but store co-manager Kim Hensley said the pace of returns was “not bad.” There were many more items returned to Walmart in the days leading up to Christmas than there were on Thursday, she added.
“I think people were celebrating early,” Hensley said.
Bausher said gift returns at Boscov’s usually continue well into January before tapering off.
Clothing is the most frequently returned type of item, he added, and the most common reason a piece of clothing is returned is because it’s the wrong size.
“The first two weeks after Christmas are pretty strong in terms of exchanging and returns,” he said.
Bausher said his store’s staff do their best to make sure that customers who come in to return gifts don’t walk away empty-handed.
“We try to find something they do need,” he said. “If (the returned item) was a gift, there was sentimental value in the gift itself. … There was an attempt to provide them with something that they need, so we want to fulfill that need.
“That is our goal during that time period. It’s not just to take it back.”
Boscov’s management and staff also have worked to streamline the returns process as much as possible, Bausher added.
“We try to make the return as easy as the sale,” he said, “so the customer’s able to take the items back to any register with a receipt and tags, or (to) the department if it doesn’t have tags. … Compared to many, many years ago, the return process is so much easier than it was.”
Returns aren’t just a brick-and-mortar phenomenon anymore, though. As online marketplaces such as Amazon claim a growing share of total retail sales, more and more returns are done online, according to statistics published by analysts and trade organizations.
An analysis done by the technology company Optoro and the commercial real estate company CBRE indicates that total online holiday sales in 2019 are expected to come in at around $138.5 billion – and that up to $42 billion worth of holiday gifts purchased online, or just over 30% of the total dollar figure, are expected to be returned.
By contrast, the average return rate for merchandise bought in stores is roughly 8%, according to CBRE.
Optoro says that its research shows 54% of consumers report returning at least one of the holiday gifts they received.
