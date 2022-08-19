MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Dave Berkey can feel the excitement in the air for this year's Somerset County Fair.
"We have a lot of stuff happening and you can spend all day here because there's so much to see and do," the fair president said on Friday while making final preparations for the fair's official opening on Saturday. "There's a lot of school kids here showing and selling animals, and in the evenings we get a lot of people from town coming down to enjoy the carnival and see the sights and 4-H booths."
Now in its 122th year, Berkey said the fair board strives to make the fair bigger and better each year.
"We work down here all year, not just fair week, and the place is groomed to perfection and everything looks great," he said. "We've done a lot of new stuff in the last two years with upkeep and we're very proud of it."
Highlights of the fair include power wheels derby at 5 p.m. and large-car derby at 6 p.m. Saturday; queen contest at 4 p.m. and farmers’ and merchants’ parade at 7 p.m. Sunday; small compact demo derby at 7 p.m. Monday; Listie garden-tractor pulls at 7 p.m. Tuesday; Rafter Z Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; farm tractor pulls at 5 p.m. Thursday; pickup truck pulls at 7 p.m. Friday; and semi- and hot-truck pulls at 7 p.m. Aug. 27.
Livestock judging will be held daily.
The fair also offers carnival rides Monday through Aug. 27.
Chuck Glessner has been involved with the fair for 47 years and said he's seen it evolve over the years with newer attractions and updated facilities.
"This is a huge agricultural fair, and 4-H and FFA is the biggest part here and that's what brings the people back," the fair board member said. "People still want to be involved; I always took my week's vacation to come here. There's no doubt in my mind that people will have a good time."
The fair offers a variety of festival-type food to satisfy everyone's hunger.
Cory Albright, owner of Albright's Pizza & More in Meyersdale, said he's been coming to the fair for seven years as vendor.
"I enjoy it and enjoy being down here; you get to see different people," he said. "Business is good. This year I have a second stand doing deep fried strombolis and golden nuggets, so it's fun to be down here."
The menu features hamburgers, hot dogs, French fries, chicken nuggets, sausage sandwiches, pretzel sticks, pizza, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, corn dogs, walking tacos and loaded nachos.
"It's a good amount of food that we do," Albright said.
Prior to the harness racing on Friday afternoon, trainer Lou Goans was busy prepping his horse, Show The Will, for the event.
"This is the third year that we've come here to race," the Washington County resident said.
Goans said Show The Will was entered in one race.
"There's a Pennsylvania fair circuit that we go on, and it goes from near Erie down near to West Virginia, so we're all over," he said. "But we like racing here and they treat you really well. That's why everyone comes back, we like being here."
The fair will run through Aug. 27.
Admission is $10, and children 3 and younger are free.
Parking is $2 at the grandstand on a first-come, first-served basis.
For a complete schedule of events, visit www.somersetcountyfairpa.com.
