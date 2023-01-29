JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown Bridal Showcase marked its 17th year on Sunday, with the event attracting not just brides-to-be but their partners as well.
Mary Anne Rizzo, advertising director for The Tribune-Democrat and Johnstown Magazine, said that’s what the Bridal Showcase is all about. The event was held at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown.
“We’re getting a lot more grooms,” Rizzo said. “They’re planning their weddings together.”
To make her point, Rizzo cited Corojo’s Cigar Shop, a Johnstown business that joined the showcase for the first time.
“Cigar bars are really starting to become popular at wedding venues,” Corojo’s owner Dave Vitovich Jr. said from a table featuring boxes of cigars.
“We thought this would be a great way to show our product,” he said.
About 40 vendors drew about 250 people looking for help in planning weddings.
The vendors included florists, restaurants, men’s wear and venues that host weddings and receptions.
For Peles Salon Spa of Johnstown and Greensburg, it was the 12th year at the showcase.
“It’s fantastic,” Jesse Peles said. “It’s a great way for brides to come and interact with the vendors and learn about the services that we have to offer.”
Breanna Kish, of Portage, and Brielle Forgues, of Forest Hills, are planning for summer 2024 weddings.
“They had a nice selection of boutiques and florists,” Kish said.
Forgues said the vendors were informative.
Hannah Widmar, of Northern Cambria, needs ideas for planing her wedding, to be held next year.
“There’s a lot to look at, a lot of options,” she said. While searching for a florist, Widmar said she was impressed with the variety of floral arrangements.
Her mother, Amy Burkett, made a return visit to the showcase.
“I came years ago when I was young,” she said. “You can get a lot of good information here and meet a lot of nice vendors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.