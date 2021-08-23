While unpacking during freshmen move-in day on Monday at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, first-year student Mitchell Henry, of the Philadelphia area, said he was looking forward to the typical college experience.
"I am pretty excited," he said.
Henry arrived on campus with his parents, Tom and Beth, and were greeted by a group of orientation leaders along with athletes who lined up to help them unpack.
"They're very efficient," Tom Henry said about the students.
His son is the youngest of three in the family and the last to head off to college.
"It's a little bittersweet," Beth Henry said.
Freshmen arrived on campus between 8 a.m. and noon to get their belongings inside and situated.
Helpers carried TVs, suitcases, fans, totes, carpets and a myriad of other dorm necessities in to Laurel, Hickory and all the other first-year buildings.
Classes at Pitt-Johnstown start on Friday, and students will meet in person but have to wear masks indoors.
Senior Alyssa Cagliuso said she was glad the students are getting to learn face-to-face.
"I had a rough time online," the orientation leader said.
She added that between the planned in-person classes and a normal freshmen move-in day it was starting to look "a lot more like college."
Mask wearing isn't going to be an issue for new student Elizabeth Fyock, of Kennerdell.
She had to do that her senior year in high school and while at work at Dairy Queen.
"It doesn't really bother me," Fyock said.
Her parents, Danielle and David, are just glad their daughter is on campus and able to take in-person classes.
"With the pandemic, I think a lot of people got cheated out of a college experience," David Fyock said. "Sitting online is horrible."
Patrick Gallagher, University of Pittsburgh chancellor, announced in March that students would make a normal return come fall – with mitigation efforts in place.
The week prior to move-in the school sent out another correspondence detailing the dangers of the COVID-19 delta variant and advising students and staff about the return.
"The delta variant is the dominant strain in the U.S. right now and is leading to a high level of virus transmission in our communities," the release said. "It is far more prevalent and contagious among unvaccinated people. It can also make them sicker."
The message encouraged the Pitt community to get vaccinated as well.
Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber has scheduled a question-and-answer session Wednesday at the school with a vaccine clinic to follow and another clinic on Friday, cosponsored by The United Way of the Laurel Highlands.
Students had to provide their vaccination status to the school before returning to campus this year, with specific instructions for unvaccinated individuals.
According to the university letter, 92% of students living on-campus at Pitt-main have uploaded proof of inoculation; 78% at Johnstown; 77% at Bradford; and 76% at Greensburg.
Across all campuses, 55% of faculty and 56% of staff have provided proof of vaccination.
Anyone who does not provide a status to the university will be required to take a COVID-19 test weekly.
Jack Shannon, orientation leader, said he's excited to start his senior year and that it feels good to do so in a relatively normal environment.
His friend and fellow leader, Emily Strollo, agreed.
"I'm really excited to live with my friends," she said, "but I can't believe I'm a senior."
The two said helping the first-year students get settled went smoothly.
"It's so relieving to actually see freshmen faces," Shannon said.
Rich Wagoner, of Reedsville, said he was "so grateful" for the help.
The crew at Hemlock Hall had his vehicle unpacked in about 10 minutes.
He and his wife, Mary, brought their daughter, Molly, to campus on Monday.
"It's kind of a nervous day for us," Wagoner said.
His daughter is the youngest in the family and last to go to college.
Wagoner said he and his wife are looking forward to Molly's future at Pitt-Johnstown.
