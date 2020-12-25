HARRISBURG – 2020 was a year that felt like five of them.
But with the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, the coming year looks like it could bring a return to something closer to normal. That transition from pandemic life to normal life may well be the story of 2021. But even in a year in which COVID-19 and government restrictions intended to slow its spread dominated our lives, there were some remarkable developments, including a presidential election that most years would have been far and away the biggest news story.
The year ahead will certainly have its own share of surprises. There are clear indications that the lingering effects of the pandemic won’t be the only major news story on the horizon.
A look back at 2020
• COVID-19 – The biggest story in Pennsylvania in 2020 was certainly the biggest story of the year around the globe: The COVID-19 pandemic that claimed more than 14,000 lives of state residents, sickened many more and forced the state to enact strict mitigation restrictions that shuttered schools, colleges and businesses and forced millions out of work.
Looking ahead, it seems just as clear that the pandemic will continue to dominate our attention for months to come.
“It will be months before vaccine manufacturers produce enough vaccine to immunize the general public,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “So mitigation right now is more important than ever.”
The state has begun distributing COVID-19 vaccine with front-line healthcare workers and nursing home residents getting top priority. Health officials have warned that it could be summer before the vaccine is available to the general public.
• Presidential election – Scranton native Joe Biden won, becoming just the second Pennsylvania native elected to the presidency and the first Pennsylvanian to serve as president in 160 years. Hard to believe that something that’s only happened twice in the history of the country is just the second biggest story of the year. But seems about right. Good riddance, 2020.
• Mail-in voting – You can’t say we didn’t warn you. President Donald Trump’s repeated, but unfounded assertions, that the state’s rollout of mail-in voting cost him his election has drawn plenty of attention to the state’s move to expand voter access by offering no-excuse mail-in voting.
But well before the election, there were clear signs that counting mail-in voting would lead to a delay in election results. In the days before the election, advocates warned of a “red mirage” in that it would appear that Trump was winning based on Republican turnout in in-person voting, only to have that advantage disappear as mail-in results were tabulated. And for the record, in searching the newspaper archives, CNHI ran a story on Jan. 24: “County leaders warn that absentee voting expansion could delay vote counting.”
• Scarnati and Turzai retire – In February, Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, R-Jefferson, announced he wouldn’t run for reelection. Scarnati had held the highest post in the state Senate for 14 years. In recent years, Scarnati had emerged as the most powerful opponent in the Legislature to efforts to rewrite state law to allow adult survivors of child sex abuse to sue the Catholic Church. He has joined a lobbying firm.
In June, House Speaker Mike Turzai abruptly announced that he was stepping down to take a position outside government. The long-time Republican lawmaker had been the speaker for six years and had served as Republican leader in the House for another four years before that. He’d been an ardent champion of school choice and was one of the staunchest supporters of the natural gas industry at the Capitol. A day after Turzai left the state House, he went to work for a gas company.
• Auditor general election – Mail-in voting wasn’t the only key reform included in the state’s 2019 update to the election law. The state also got rid of straight-party voting as an option on the ballot. That was the tradeoff Republicans picked up with an eye toward boosting down-ballot candidates while allowing mail-in voting which Democrats wanted to make it easier for people to vote. Without straight-party voting, Republicans picked up two row offices that had been held by Democrats for years – state treasurer, won by Stacy Garrity, and the auditor general – won by Tim DeFoor. Having a Republican in the auditor general’s office could be significant. In an interview with CNHI editors before his election, DeFoor said he planned to scrutinize the state’s handling of COVID-19 stimulus funding. While outgoing Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, a Democrat, wasn’t necessarily shy about criticizing state agencies, having a Republican auditing state agencies under the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf could be interesting.
Looking ahead at 2021
• Vaccine distribution – The effort to vaccinate as many Pennsylvanians as possible and the state and federal governments’ efforts to determine who gets the vaccine first will be a story to watch in the first half of the year, at least. Hospitals have already begun vaccinating healthcare workers with nursing home residents next in line.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said it will be months before the general public can get vaccinated. But the state’s vaccine distribution plan indicates that front-line workers – which include a wide variety of professions, including police, teachers, prison guards, food processing and PPE factory workers – along with seniors over the age of 75 who don’t live in nursing homes would be next to be vaccinated. But when that will start isn’t entirely clear. Levine said that how quickly the state moves to begin vaccinating those groups will depend on how much vaccine is provided to the state by the federal government.
• Election reform squabbles – The controversy over the 2020 election won’t end when the Electoral College meets on Jan. 6 or when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated two weeks later. At least, Republicans in Harrisburg don’t seem eager to let it end. Republicans in both chambers of the General Assembly have announced plans to conduct hearings to review the changes in the 2020 election and consider what they might do before the April primary.
New Senate President Pro Tem Jake Corman, R-Centre, said the Senate will launch a “bipartisan” special committee on election integrity.
“Every Senator has heard concerns from constituents about the 2020 election,” Corman said. “Far too many residents of Pennsylvania are questioning the validity of their votes or have doubt that the process was conducted fairly, securely and produced accurate results. We must act to ensure integrity is restored to voting through this bipartisan effort.”
Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, hasn’t committed to appointing Democrats to serve on that committee, Costa’s spokeswoman Brittany Crampsie said.
“We already have the Election Law Advisory Board and State Government committees in both the House and Senate that are fully equipped to address the issues and legislation that this ‘special committee’ would likely review,” Crampsie said. “At best, it’s redundant,” she said.
• Transportation funding/state budget – The state balanced its 2020-21 budget in early November by tapping leftover federal stimulus dollars and dipping into other one-time sources of funding. The General Assembly also declined to give the Department of Transportation approval to borrow funding the agency says it needs to cover its road and highway construction bills due to decreased gas tax collection because fewer people were driving when they were stuck at home due to the pandemic. As a result, balancing next year’s budget and helping solve PennDOT’s funding woes could be big issues in the coming months.
A public-private partnership board has already given the state the OK to consider whether tolls should be added to some interstate bridges to help cover their maintenance costs.
• Statute of limitations reform – The General Assembly in 2019 voted in favor of allowing Pennsylvania voters to decide whether to amend the state Constitution to allow adult survivors of child sex abuse to file civil lawsuits even if the statute of limitations is expired. The proposal was inspired by revelations in a statewide grand jury report detailing decades of abuse by Catholic priests and the church’s efforts to cover-up for the crimes. If the General Assembly passes the legislation a second time early in 2021, the ballot question could be before voters in the April primary.
