On Tuesday, voters who have not already cast ballots will go to the polls to make selections in local, statewide and federal elections.
Here are the area’s contests (incumbents listed first when applicable):
Local state races
35th Senatorial District
• Wayne Langerholc Jr. (Republican) won election to the State Senate for the first time in 2016 after working as an assistant district attorney and lead prosecutor for the Cambria County Drug Task Force. He chairs the House Education Committee.
• Shaun Dougherty (Democrat) is an internationally known advocate for victims of child sexual abuse.
His background includes serving in the Navy and being a restaurateur in both the local area and New York state.
72nd Legislative District
• Frank Burns (D) joined the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2009. His current committee assignments are Consumer Affairs, Liquor Control, Tourism & Recreational Development, and Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness.
• Howard Terndrup (R) owns a landscaping contracting company. He is a REA Energy Cooperative board member and former chemistry teacher at Bishop Carroll High School.
Pennsylvania House of Representatives
• Republican state Reps. Matthew Dowling (51st District), Mike Reese (59th District), Carl Metzgar (69th District), Jim Rigby (71st District), Thomas Sankey (73rd District) and Jesse Topper (78th District) are uncontested in their State House races.
Federal races
13th Congressional District
• John Joyce (R), a freshman congressman, previously spent two decades as a dermatologist. Earlier this year, he was a member of the all-Republican ad hoc China Task Force.
• Todd Rowley (D) retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation where he worked in counterterrorism and counterintelligence. He also spent time as a Maryland State Police officer.
15th Congressional District
• Glenn “G.T.” Thompson (R) ranks as the dean of the state’s Republican Party delegation in the House, serving on the Agriculture and Education & Labor committees.
• Robert Williams (D) has worked as a pastor and emergency medical technician. This is his first campaign for federal office.
President of the United States
• Donald Trump (R) is the current president of the United States and a former real estate businessman. He is joined on the ticket by Vice President Mike Pence.
• Joe Biden (D) formerly served as vice president of the United States and senator from Delaware. He selected U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.
• Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian), the founder of a business consulting company in 2002, has been a full-time senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University since 2006. Spike Cohen is the party’s vice presidential nominee.
Statewide races
Pennsylvania attorney general
• Josh Shapiro (D), as a first-term attorney general, released a grand jury report that identified more than 300 alleged Roman Catholic predator priests throughout Pennsylvania. He previously served as a state representative and Montgomery County commissioner.
• Heather Heidelbaugh (R) has been a trial attorney for more than three decades. Politically, she was named to the Governor’s Commission on Judicial Appointments in 1998 and elected to the Allegheny County Council’s at-large seat.
• Richard Weiss (Green) worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development and in Indonesia on financing for development projects. He earned a juris doctor from the University of Denver, a master’s from American University and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
• Daniel Wassmer (L) has been an adjunct professor, lawyer, business owner, scuba diving instructor and artist. He attended Nassau Community College, Utah State University and Adelphi University.
Pennsylvania auditor general
• Nina Ahmad (D) spent nearly a half-decade as president of the National Organization for Women’s Philadelphia chapter. She is a NOW national board member. A native of Bangladesh, she was named to the National Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.
• Timothy DeFoor (R) has been a special investigator with the state’s Office of Inspector General and special agent with the Office of Attorney General. He won a 2015 race to become Dauphin County’s controller.
• Olivia Faison (G) chairs the Health Center #4 Advisory Committee and holds the secretary position on the board of directors for the City of Philadelphia Health Centers. As a businesswoman, she is working to forge economic relations with Mozambique.
• Jennifer Moore (L) was elected as auditor for Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County, in 2017. She has worked nearly two decades in finance.
Pennsylvania treasurer
• Joseph Torsella (D) seeks his second term as state treasurer after having been elected in 2016. His background includes spending time as the United States representative to the United Nations for budget and management reform.
• Stacy Garrity (R), a retired Army Reserve colonel, served deployments during Operation Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, earning the Bronze Star twice and Legion of Merit. She received a certificate from the Cornell University Business Management Institute.
• Timothy Runkle (G) is a senior project manager in the environmental consulting industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree in geology from Millersville University.
• Joseph Soloski (L) is a certified public accountant who managed his own accounting firm in the Pittsburgh area for 27 years. He is a member of the Bridge of Hope/Centre County board of directors.
