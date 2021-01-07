Kalani Sandoval wasn’t supposed to be Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center’s first New Year’s baby, her parents said.
With her due date set at Dec. 27, William and Diana Sandoval were looking forward to her arrival as more of a Christmastime gift – until the pair realized they had COVID-19 in early December.
“All of a sudden, we were a little scared,” Diana said. “There aren’t a lot of stories out there about the complications with having a baby with the virus ... and we were worried (William) wouldn’t be allowed in the delivery room with me.”
But the healthy 8-pound baby girl waited until both could enjoy the moment – and for the new year to arrive.
According to Conemaugh officials, she made her debut just 90 minutes after the clock struck midnight and ushered in 2021.
“When the due date got close, I was asking our baby every night just to hold off a little bit longer,” William Sandoval said.
“And she did. It was amazing.”
Kalani is the 31-year-old couple’s first child.
William Sandoval is a U.S. Marines staff sergeant based at the Airport Road reserves center.
A Los Angeles, California native, Sandoval said he was participating in a Toys for Tots collection during the early part of December when he started feeling dizzy and disoriented.
Before long, he was home, bed-ridden and lost his sense of taste and smell.
“I couldn’t really walk for awhile. I’d just get dizzy,” he added.
Diana ended up testing positive for the virus, too. But other than a diminished sense of smell and taste, she didn’t have symptoms, she said.
Both recovered several days before Kalani’s arrival.
Diana said her water broke during the early morning hours of Dec. 31.
They hurried to the hospital and soon realized their daughter still wasn’t quite ready to arrive.
“It took 22 hours of labor,” William said.
“But it was a natural birth,” Diana Sandoval said. “And now, we’re so happy to have her here with us.”
The couple settled on the name Kalani – after calling their daughter “Baby K” for weeks prior to her birth, she said.
It’s a name with Hawaiian roots that translates into “the heavens” or sky.
And now it feels fitting, they said, calling their daughter’s birth “uplifting.”
“2020 kinda ended with a lot of concerns for us. It was a weird year,” William said.
“But we kept our faith,” his wife added. “And I really believe that when you keep your faith during the bad times, you’ll be rewarded.”
Lori Versotick, a certified nurse midwife for Conemaugh, said the hospital’s clinical and support staff were delighted to be a part of the moment.
“It is one of our great privileges to help our community’s families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way,” she said.
