'A lifetime of service': Veterans share memories, camaraderie at Greater Johnstown event

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – In honor of the men and women who served in the United States armed forces, Conemaugh Valley Veterans, Greater Johnstown School District and Nutrition Inc. held their 22nd annual Veterans Day breakfast Wednesday at Greater Johnstown Middle School in the Hornerstown section of Johnstown.
“Last year, we did this virtually because of COVID, so everyone was looking forward to getting back together in person this year,” said John Brown, president of the Conemaugh Valley Veterans. “We have about 150 veterans in attendance this year and have had as many as 300 attend this event. It’s a tradition of veterans to honor all veterans, and it’s a huge brotherhood.”
The veterans were treated to a program by the middle school students, who presented the flags and performed military-themed skits. They also led the attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.
There also was the addition of a POW/MIA table and a presentation on what each item represents. The program concluded with the playing of taps by high school students.
Bill Cacciotti, assistant principal at Greater Johnstown Middle School and a veteran, said the breakfast is an opportunity to honor veterans for their service and a chance for students to learn more about Veterans Day.
“These men and women are role models for our students, and they’re someone they can look up to, and they can see there is an opportunity to have a lifetime of service if that’s what they choose,” he said.
“I want the students to have an understanding of what the veterans have gone through and maybe share some stories with them. I also want our students to take away that we honor our veterans because of what they’ve done for this country and they deserve respect.”
Navy veteran Joseph Babik, of Upper Yoder Township, said he has been attending the breakfast for many years.
“This is great to see these kids doing their presentations and they do a good job for their age,” he said. “We’re always impressed.”
Babik said it’s nice for veterans to be recognized and appreciated for what they’ve done for the country.
“You see guys here you usually see just one time a year, and not having it last year, we missed it,” he said. “We have a good time.”
Southmont resident Harry Bennett said he makes a point not to miss the Veterans Day breakfast.
“I love it,” the Army veteran said. “There’s the presentations and meeting up with old friends, and the students really do a great job.”
Bennett said being with other veterans at the breakfast is a fitting way to observe Veterans Day.
“You experience that camaraderie,” he said.