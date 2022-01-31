JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Martha Banda was one of the most accomplished and influential women ever involved in Johnstown government.
She was the first woman from the Democratic Party elected to Johnstown City Council in 1978, eventually becoming deputy mayor.
Banda also chaired the Johnstown Housing Authority and served on the Cambria County War Memorial Authority and the Democratic State Committee. Outside politics, she worked as an elementary school teacher in the Greater Johnstown School District.
Banda, 87, died on Thursday, with services held on Monday. Over those days, colleagues, family members and friends recalled the contributions she made to her community.
“I know her family and others are mourning now, but I think we look back at a life well lived, and it was often lived for the benefit of some of the others,” said Gerald Zahorchak, a former Democratic City Council member and Greater Johnstown School District superintendent.
Don Zucco, former mayor and school district superintendent, recalled Banda as “a good human being, a good-quality person.”
“On the council, she was someone that was very cooperative, collaborative,” said Zucco, a Republican. “She wanted to get things done. We worked together, I thought, very well. We always had our mind set on getting some big things done while we were there.”
Zucco said Banda contributed to many projects, including the Point Stadium rebuild, construction of the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center and retrofitting of the Cambria County War Memorial.
“In my mind, she could see what it takes to get things done, understood you’ve got to work together, and you’ve got to have a clear vision of where you want to go and how you want to get there,” Zucco said. “I always enjoyed working with her.”
Brian Subich, a Republican who joined council in his 20s, still recalls the way Banda worked for the betterment of the city.
“The most important thing that I remember about Martha is that, our political parties – or the difference of our political parties – didn’t matter to her,” Subich said. “What mattered to her was getting something productive done for Johnstown. That was my first impression of her.”
Banda was involved with St. Benedict Catholic Church, the Cursillo movement, the Salvation Army, Moxham Community Crime Watch, Moxham Citizen’s Association, Bottle Works, American Association of University Women, Quota International, National Chrysanthemum Society and Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees.
Zahorchak called her “a good model for what citizens should do.”
In all of her work, Banda “always had a positive word and always had a smile on her face,” according to Subich.
“No matter what the situation was, she always stayed positive,” Subich said. “She always projected an image of positivity and that no matter what the problem was that we could work through it and get it done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.