Passionate, loving and dedicated are just a few ways Sophia Tuinstra's family and friends described the young woman they say wanted to change the world.
"I could go on for hours about Sophia," her mother, Roxanne, said. "She loved her community. She loved her cheer team dearly and she loved, loved, loved learning and her teachers and her classmates."
The Westmont Hilltop senior died Tuesday morning after battling myelodysplastic syndrome, which she was diagnosed with in December of 2020.
Roxanne Tuinstra described the condition as a pre-cancer that can only be cured through a stem-cell transplant.
Sophia, who was in remission with B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia, received that treatment in March and was doing well until June, when it was discovered the procedure was not successful.
At that point, Sophia, 17, and her family began exploring care options to make her comfortable, Roxanne Tuinstra said.
She asked her daughter what she wanted to do.
The family went to Ventnor, New Jersey, beach where "she got to put her feet in the sand and in the water" and also to the Smithsonian National Zoo where they saw the new baby pandas.
In the beginning of August, Sophia's condition began deteriorating as a result of the condition, her mother said.
Roxanne Tuinstra said her daughter loved helping people and did so in a variety of ways, such as making masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, which were donated to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
She also loved to read, because she felt like she could empathize with others that way.
Roxanne Tuinstra said her daughter "always gave a little extra, pushed a little extra and was always a little bit more considerate" with others and did so because she "never knew what was going on in their day."
In addition to being a cheerleader and Girl Scout, Sophia was also a member of The Tribune-Democrat's Reader Advisory Committee and lead organizer in the student-run "On Point" student-writing project for the publication.
"Sophia was one of the most amazing and inspiring individuals I have ever met," Tribune Editor Chip Minemyer said. "She made an enormous impression on me with her courage in the face of a very difficult health situation, and also with her unwavering desire to have a positive impact on her community and the world."
He was introduced to the high school student several years ago when he spoke at a local Girl Scout event and recalled her standing out immediately, not because she was the only person in the room wearing a safety mask, but "because her medical challenge did not diminish her enthusiasm or curiosity about journalism and opportunities to connect with the community in a positive way."
"It's tragic that she's gone so soon, and my heart breaks for her family and for her many friends," Minemyer said. "But, her impact here lives on in so many ways. And there's no doubt that through her vision and her passion for news and civic engagement, through her positive attitude regardless of what she was feeling, she made me a better editor – and a better person."
Lynn Clement, Westmont high school principal, was also positively impacted by her interactions with Sophia.
"Sophia was such a light even when she was sick and she stayed positive and you couldn't help but be inspired by that," Clement said. "I used to tell her parents that – that girl was going to be something with women empowerment and politics."
Clement said she was heartbroken when she learned the news.
Administrators at the school alerted a small group of students about their classmate's passing and will meet with others on Wednesday.
Counselors will be available for the students and staff.
Clement said Sophia's view of the world was "so much bigger" than anticipated for someone her age and the Westmont principal always expected Sophia to do the unexpected.
She applauded her courage and ability to be an agent for change.
"She was just awesome," Clement said. "Such a cool kid"
For Westmont cheer coach Beth Makdad, the loss is particularly hard.
"This one is really tough for me," she said. "Every girl I get every year I treat like my own kid."
Witnessing Sophia's drive to improve her cheer skills, ability to brighten anyone's day and school spirit always impressed the coach.
Makdad considered Sophia an amazing person with a smile that could light up a room.
"Heaven gained an amazing, young, beautiful soul," she said.
"The world is poorer for the lack of Sophia because she really was someone that was so passionate," Westmont parent Shelley Johansson said.
She got to know Sophia because her daughter, Linnea, was a close friend.
Johansson described Sophia as an interesting and creative young woman who was going to make the world a better place.
