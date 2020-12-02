ST. MICHAEL – Work is underway to protect a onetime South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club member's historic cottage from nature's elements.
The roof work represents a key part of a larger National Park Service effort to stabilize Gilded Age venture capitalist Jesse Lippincott's three-story summer getaway – the largest in the row of remaining cottages and also the biggest blight.
Park Service Ranger Elizabeth Shope said a contractor hired to work under the direction of the park service's Historic Preservation Training Center to replace the roof and gutters to keep water away and make sure its "weather tight."
"This work is vital to prevent further deterioration of the cottage due to water damage and to ensure its structural integrity," she said.
The project's cost is $243,552, she said.
A year ago, crews removed asbestos from the 25-room, faded red cottage and stripped away alterations and renovations to take the space back to its original bones – the first step in what Johnstown Flood National Memorial’s chief interpretation officer, Doug Bosley, described last year as a $1.2 million preservation effort.
The cottage was built in 1885 – four years before the club's dam failed, flooding Johnstown and killing 2,209 people.
Shope said exterior work, gutters included, will extend into the early part of next year.
Lippincott's might not carry that prominence of some of his fellow club members – Andrew Carnegie, Andrew Mellon and Henry Clay Frick included – but he had a powerful presence in his day.
http://www.tribdem.com/news/cottage-owner-lost-fortune-on-phonograph-investment/article_1fcdee34-1d69-11ea-b418-73a256bdb835.html
As a glass maker, he made a fortune through the Rochester Tumbler Co. before launching the Banner Baking Powder Co. in the 1880s.
Lippincott served as an original Bell Telephone Co. stockholder and as a bank director for some of Pittsburgh’s major banks before investing – and later losing – his wealth on Thomas Edison’s phonograph rights and patents in an attempt to bring the phonograph to the corporate masses, records show.
Generations of families lived in the home in the century after the 1889 Johnstown Flood until the National Park Service acquired in in 2006.
