With a renovation nearly complete, Tower of Pizza is about to return after a 10-month hiatus.
The pizza shop at 145 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown, could reopen in about a month, owner Karen Taranto said.
The eatery closed last March with the initial statewide COVID-19 economic shutdown. Taranto said she returned to the restaurant several days later to find extensive water damage from a leak.
The damage necessitated a six-figure rehabilitation project. A majority of the cost was covered by insurance, she said.
“It had to be gutted because of the leak,” she said. “We have all-new floors and walls and ceilings and equipment.”
The restaurant opened 32 years ago, but the building dates back to the early 1900s, she said.
Her husband, Lou, who emigrated to the United States from Italy 41 years ago, said he is ready to get back to making pizza.
“I can’t wait to go back to work,” Lou Taranto said. “I want to talk to the customers. Most have become our friends.”
ServiceMaster by Johnstown Construction is leading the renovation efforts. Operations Manager Barry Himes said the work is progressing, but building materials have been slow to arrive because of COVID-19.
“We started the project and we ran into issues with delays,” he said. “It’s not every day you buy this type of refrigerator equipment, pizza ovens, pizza oven hoods, refrigeration units – all were delayed because of COVID.”
In addition to renovating the interior of the building, Himes is also repairing the facade with raised panel.
However, Himes said he has been waiting since November for lumber for the facade. The coronavirus’ effect on lumber supply chains has been grueling, he said.
“COVID throws schedules all out of whack,” he said.
A new pizza oven and appliances for the restaurant were supplied locally by Superior Sales Co. on Railroad Street, Johnstown.
Superior Sales owner Darryl Curry said the leak had damaged all of Tower of Pizza’s electrical equipment.
“The place is gong to be very nice,” Curry said. “I’m pleased they are coming back, and my customers are pleased they are coming back. They are a very nice couple, and it is certainly a Johnstown institution.”
With the restaurant about ready to reopen as COVID-19 vaccines continue to be rolled out, Karen Taranto said she sees the light at the end of the tunnel.
“It’s nerve-wracking to reopen,” she said. “This is a whole new world for us, but we will persevere.”
