JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This festive evening is sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit.
Community Arts Center of Cambria County’s Log Art Theatre will present “A Jimmy Stewart Christmas,” a holiday dinner-show with Chris Collins and Tim Dabbs, at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
The event will feature classic monologues from Jimmy Stewart impersonator Collins, along with the holiday musical enchantments of Dabbs.
“This was such a well received holiday experience that it not only sold out in 2021, but had to return by popular demand," said Angela R. Godin, executive director the arts center. "The Community Arts Center is so pleased to be able to work with the amazing talent of Chris and Tim."
She said Collins as the iconic Jimmy Stewart will captivate attendees as they watch him, while Dabb’s original compositions and holiday classics will resonate the joy of the season as people hear his enchanting vocals.
"They are each impressive in their own right, but when collaborating, the two are dynamic," Godin said.
A catered dinner by Joey Del’s 2001 Catering will include a garden tossed salad with Italian dressing, breaded chicken, Gemelli pasta ala Olio with marinara sauce, Italian green beans and double chocolate cake.
In addition, wine will be available for purchase from Vin De Matrix Winery, of Rockwood.
"'A Jimmy Stewart Christmas' is a do-not-miss seasonal experience," Godin said. "As Chris Collins always says, ‘It truly is a wonderful life.’ We hope to see you join us.”
Proceeds will benefit the arts center programming.
Reservations are required by Monday.
Tickets are $50 for members and $55 for nonmembers, and must be purchased in advance.
No tickets will be sold at the door.
Table sponsorships also are available.
To order tickets, call 814-255-6515 or visit www.caccc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.