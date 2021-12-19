JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When the COVID-19-conscious decision was made to split Christ Centered Community Church’s Christmas events into two weekends, the Rev. Sylvia King wasn’t sure how the community would respond.
By 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the answer was staring her in the face. A line of needy residents formed at the church’s door and bent around the block. And the event wasn’t set to start for more than an hour, she said.
“We knew there was a need,” she said.
“Even the rain didn’t stop them,” she added with a smile.
She estimated 250 people, many of them families, stopped in to browse through all things Christmas – decorations, toys and new clothes to help them prepare for the holiday.
Whether it was a thick winter coat for the approaching winter cold, a few gifts for children or something for the home, “we pretty much had it all ... and the outpouring from the community was such a blessing,” King said.
It was a welcome sight for Kayla Corrie, of Johnstown. A mother of four, Corrie said she’s working two jobs right now while starting school for a career in social work.
“Times are very tough right now,” she said, noting there’s no doubt that many others are struggling during the pandemic as well.
“What the (church) is doing for people today, I think it’s great,” Corrie said, holding a shirt for her 8-year-old son under one arm.
King credited a pool of nearly 20 volunteers, as well as the police officer and firefighters who stopped by to assist.
And most of the items available were donated by fellow community members and local businesses – a “holiday blessing,” she added.
The church’s annual holiday meal is often the major draw – and it will return from 2 to 4 p.m. Christmas Day as a to-go dinner, she said.
“This way, we can serve people without having too many people here at once – and that was the goal,” King said.
So far, the two-event change has been so successful, it’ll probably stick around, even if COVID-19 isn’t a major problem next year, she added.
“It wasn’t a good idea. It was a God idea,” King said. “He provided it.”
