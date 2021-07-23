SOMERSET – On a wooded edge of his farmland in the years following Prohibition, Max Merrill’s great-grandfather often welcomed railroad barons, mine bosses and Somerset County leaders to his hidden hunting cabin.
They came to fish, hunt and, most of all, enjoy the kind of rye whiskey their ancestors made centuries earlier when they settled in Somerset County.
Today, it’s all part of a whiskey heritage Merrill hopes to revive through Ponfeigh Distillery – a nearly $5 million dream he plans to bring to harvest over the coming year.
“Our Scots-Irish ancestors knew what to do with excess grain, and my goal isn’t just to bring a distillery to Somerset, it’s to restore Pennsylvania’s reputation as a whiskey destination,” Merrill said. “It’s to restore Somerset’s heritage as a place where rye whiskey was born.”
He said the distillery will be built on the back of time-tested spirit recipes, including a Monongahela Rye.
He hopes to begin construction in mid-August at the former 84 Lumber site, just off Stoystown Road near the U.S. Route 219 exit in Somerset Township.
This week, efforts were underway to finalize a $4 million loan through Indiana-based First Commonwealth Bank, he said.
Region’s rye legacy
Once the deal is closed, Merrill said he will match the funds with $1 million he has already raised through private investors to reshape the onetime lumber yard into a distillery, tasting room, dining space and concert venue.
The dormant, 20,000-square-foot lumber manufacturing plant will be used as the production house where both Ponfeigh’s libations and outside distillers’ recipes could be crafted, aged and bottled on-site, he said.
At full operation, two shifts of employees would spend 200 production days a year to making hundreds of barrels of Ponfeigh spirits, Merrill said.
He plans to start up with 13 employees once his first phase is complete – staff who’d help produce the ryes, store them and offer tours on-site.
Bigfoot Construction, of Windber, has been hired to transform the lumber yard into a whiskey fan’s promised land, he said.
Ponfeigh will have a rustic, timber-framed look and “beautiful artistry” throughout, while paying homage to the region’s rich rye legacy.
“It’s going to be a grown-up’s Disney World,” he said.
Turning up the volume
A former storage building will be repurposed into a stage or amphitheater, with room to fit 2,000 people, according to Merrill.
The goal is to make the venue a destination for top-notch national touring acts, he said.
Eventually, other buildings on the site would be used for barrel storage as production grows in the years to come, Merrill said.
“We’ll have the farms, we’ll have the ability and the capacity for other distillers to expand their production,” he said. “Volume is a major hurdle for so many small whiskey makers ... We can help them bridge that gap.”
If all goes well, Ponfeigh Distillery will be able to open to the public by the middle of August 2022, Merrill said.
“This is a project I’ve been thinking about for 20 years,” he said, “and I think the time is definitely right for it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.