JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland’s Sophia Mihaly and North Star’s Ava Rhoads have been named this year’s winners of the Cambria-Somerset Outstanding Young Woman Scholarship Program that was held on Saturday.
“It was a wonderful night,” OYW Chairwoman Kristina Marinkovich said. “The girls, they had a great experience.”
The annual event took place at Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center for the 18 finalists from the class of 2023 and featured a “Roaring ’20s” theme. There were 10 contestants from Cambria County and eight from Somerset County that competed for the top prize.
Marinkovich said more than $20,000 in scholarship money was handed out to the winners. First-place winners for each county received $5,000 awards, followed by $3,000 for the first runner-ups and $2,000 for the second runner-ups.
The first runner-up for Cambria County was Malia Rzasa, of Richland High School, with second runner-up Audrey Peretin from Forest Hills. For Somerset County, the first runner-up was Rockwood Area student Bena Croushore, followed by Josi Dirienzo, of Somerset Area.
Other awards handed out on Saturday included Taylor Plunkard and Margaret Orr for scholarship and achievement; Rhoads and Rsaza, interview, presence and presentation; Payge Lytle and Mihaly, aerobics and fitness; Croushore and Mihaly, Barbara J. Miller Performing Arts Award; Dirienzo, essay; and Peretin, Debbie Allison Spirit of OYW Award.
In addition to a wonderful evening event, Marinkovich was also impressed by the encouragement the contestants showed to each other.
“This year, the girls were very supportive of each other, more so than in years past,” she said. That made her “feel really good” about the program and what it’s doing for local youth.
Applications for next year’s program will be available in the fall at www.cambriasomersetoyw.org and through school guidance counselors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.