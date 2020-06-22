With a couple books in his hand ready to check out, Thomas Klisanin was pleased to see the Cambria County Library back open on Monday.
“I am very happy, because I read a lot more than I watch TV,” the Johnstown resident said.
The library, located at 248 Main St., in downtown Johnstown, reopened to modified, in-person services after closing its doors in March due to the coronavirus.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
“I usually like to come in a few times a week because they have an array of books that are interesting,” Klisanin said. “It’s peaceful here and there’s just great service with people who are helpful.”
Ashley Flynn, director of the Cambria County Library System, said the energy had been great throughout the building with people eager to be back.
“We’ve had folks thanking us for opening the doors and you can tell they are excited to get back to some of the services they haven’t been able to use while we were closed,” she said. “It’s been a good feeling for everyone.”
Those coming to the library must use the front entrance on Main Street, where a security guard will be monitoring admittance.
“It’s been a steady flow of folks and every couple of minutes there’s new groups of people coming through,” Flynn said.
There is a limit of 50 patrons permitted in the library at a time, and visitors are required to wear masks and observe proper social distancing.
A limited number of public computers are available for use in timed, one-hour sessions.
Plexiglas shields have been installed at the circulation, reference and children’s department desks.
Shirley Fleming, of Johnstown, said she uses the library regularly and missed being able to come in and browse the book selections.
“I haven’t been here since March,” she said. “I miss these books and reading, just getting out of my head. I love the library and it’s important to the community.”
Flynn said the library is making every effort to resume regular hours and services.
“We’re getting there as quick and safely as we can,” she said.
“We’ll probably take the rest of June to see how this goes with these limited hours, and I’m hopeful by the end of summer we’ll be able to get back some evenings and weekend services.”
