Extra! Extra! Read all about it!
The musical “Newsies” will be presented from July 23 to 28 and from July 30 to Aug. 3 at Cresson Lake Playhouse, 279 Shapiro Road, Loretto. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.
Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, this Disney musical tells the story of Jack Kelly, a rebellious newsboy who dreams of a life as an artist away from the big city. After publishing giant Joseph Pulitzer raises newspaper prices at the newsboys’ expense, Kelly and his fellow newsies take action.
With help from reporter Katherine Plumber, all of New York City soon recognizes the power of “the little man.”
Earning a Tony Award for Best Original Score, a Tony Award for Best Choreography and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music, “Newsies” will have the whole family cheering for the underdog as they sing and dance while fighting for victory.
Claire Houser Lowmaster, director of the musical, said she grew up with the movie version of the musical and has a sentimental attachment to the story.
“As soon as I saw the stage production, I knew I wanted to direct it someday,” she said. “I had the vision for it in the playhouse and was just waiting for the rights to become available. The week they became available, I knew had to go for it.”
Lowmaster said the show has a lot of hype around it and has the popularity to attract large crowds of theatergoers.
“We wanted to hit the ground running in the front stages of the rights for this,” she said. “Doing any known show at the playhouse will be different, but we do them so beautifully different. This is a fluid show with barely any blackouts. One scene goes into the other, and they’re basically telling the story.”
Music is being directed by Josh Duman, choreography by Sierra Gdula and costuming by Samantha Brisini.
The show features a large cast of 32 actors – predominantly male – from Johnstown, Altoona, Ebensburg and surrounding communities. Veteran actors Gabbi Lechak, who was seen in this year’s “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” will play the role of Katherine Plumber; Joseph Caroff, who was seen in 2017’s “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” will portray Jack Kelly; and Davey Beyer, who was Rooster in 2018’s “Annie,” will play the role of Joseph Pulitzer.
“Just as I have a passion for the story, every single person in this cast has that same passion,” Lowmaster said. “Even the kids who have one line here and there have made it their own and are just phenomenal.”
She said people are going to walk away from the show humming the songs and remembering the big dance numbers.
“The guys have taken to the dances. These aren’t trained professional dancers, but each is just amazing,” Lowmaster said. “You’ll see them practicing in the corner or in a group. They are so dedicated to getting it right because they love it so much.”
She added that the musical offers so much to watch, and she’s hopeful audiences will become engrossed in the story.
“There are some serious moments, but it’s a feel-good show with a happy ending,” Lowmaster said.
Tickets are $15, $19 and $23. For more information, call 814-472-4333 or visit www.cressonlake.com.
