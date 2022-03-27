JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An annual spring tradition begins Saturday with the opening of Pennsylvania’s statewide trout season.
The state’s Fish and Boat Commission claims it will stock 3.2 million adult trout in 696 streams and 128 lakes open to public angling this year.
Stocking began five weeks ago, and roughly 65% of the fish will be released by opening day. The remainder will be stocked from May 10 to 12.
Approximately 2.2 million rainbow trout, 686,000 brown trout, 293,000 brook trout and 13,000 golden rainbow trout will be offered to anglers. The average stocked fish is 11 inches long and weighs .58 pounds, but approximately 70,000 of them will be large “brood” fish, 2½ to 3½ years-olds, measuring 14 to 20 inches, according to the PFBC. About 70% of these larger fish have been stocked.
In addition to state fish hatcheries, almost 150 cooperative trout nurseries operated by sportsmen's clubs and other groups across the state will add another million or so trout to those numbers.
The PFBC’s District 4 commissioner Don Anderson is a veteran Deputy Waterways Conservation Officer who has been involved with the co-ops since 1973.
“You may as well just say 25% of our catchable trout are put out there (by the co-ops),” Anderson said.
There are 24 co-ops in his district: eight in Somerset County, four in Cambria County and three in Bedford County. The other nine co-ops are spread throughout the counties of Blair, Fulton, Huntingdon and Juniata.
'Looking at variety'
As a trout fishery, Anderson ranks District 4 very high compared to the rest of the state.
“I’d say that we’re up there pretty close to the top if you’re looking at variety,” he said.
From headwater streams in Somerset and Cambria counties that hold native brook trout to limestone creeks and stocked waters in Bedford and surrounding counties, District 4 offers something for every angler, Anderson said.
“Up in Blair County going into Huntingdon County, you’ve got the Little Juniata, which is quite popular for wild brown trout now," he said. "That’s probably one of the premier trout waters in the state – the Little J.”
Lake fishing is always an option at places such as Duman Dam, Quemahoning Reservoir and Glendale and Raystown lakes.
‘A little bit of everything for everybody,” is how Anderson described District 4’s diverse waters.
Water conditions
The PFBC decided to keep an opening day instead of having a year-round season, and will continue to hold that opener on the first Saturday of April statewide indefinitely. Mentored Youth Day begins a week earlier.
Anderson is a supporter of the earlier opener because of issues he has dealt with when stocking the remainder of trout later in the spring. Traditionally, trout season opened in mid-April.
“Especially if you had a warm spring, the weather started to get pretty warm on you in late April and early May, it led to some problems with hauling trout and stocking them," he said. "Getting all of the fish out by May 10-12 increases the odds of survival."
Cool water temperatures are not only critical for stocking, but are something wise anglers keep note of, Anderson said.
“Especially if you have temperatures in the low- to mid-50s for the water," he said. "Then you have the optimum temperatures which trout feed well at."
He said that water levels affect fish behavior, too.
“When it’s low and clear, fish get spooked real easy with the crowds," Anderson said. "When you get a lot of people out after about the first hour, things really get tough on the fish catching.”
'My first trout'
Starting Saturday, anglers will be permitted to keep five combined species of trout with a minimum length of seven inches until Labor Day, when it drops to a limit of three fish until late February.
Anderson said that since the limit was reduced, anglers have changed their habits.
“In the past 15 years, I’ve seen more people practice catch-and-release fishing on our streams,” he said.
No matter which Saturday opening day falls on, many will adjust their plans to uphold the annual ritual.
“We make it a family tradition,” said Dave Maher, of Richland Towsnhip, who continues the practice of fishing along the banks of the Little Juniata River near Fort Bedford each opening day.
His father took him and his four siblings to the same spot decades ago when they were kids as it was a good place to keep a watchful eye on them.
“That’s where I caught my first trout,” he said.
His brother, Tom Maher, still joins him, as do some of their adult children and several nieces and nephews.
'Take a few pictures'
The Maher tradition always includes a dine-in lunch at a Bedford restaurant, followed by more fishing.
“My rule is, when the kids get tired and anxious and they say, ‘Uncle Dave, I’m done’, then I’m done, because I don’t want to ruin that tradition," he said. "If I take them and they’re not having fun, then they’re not going to want to go.”
Maher, who fly-fishes year-round with his brother, Tom Maher, said that he and his group of anglers all practice catch-and-release fishing.
“If we caught them and took them home every time we went fishing, there wouldn’t be any fish in the creek,” he said.
The only thing they return home with are memories and photos.
“We take a few pictures and then go back.”
'Keeps their attention'
Adam Cotchen, of Belmont, typically finds himself in the upper sections of area wild trout streams with a fly rod in hand, but opening day defaults to family tradition, too.
His family’s special spot is the lower section of Bens Creek, a few miles south of Johnstown.
"I’ve been going there with my dad and brothers since I was as old as I can remember," Cotchen said. "Actually, I think my dad used to take me in a baby carrier on his back before I could even walk – to go along with him.”
His father, Patrick Cotchen, no longer hauls kids on his back, and now enjoys spending days fishing with his grandchildren.
“The fishing usually keeps their attention for awhile," Adam Cotchen said, "and then sometimes they just play around on the stream bank.”
Bens Creek is not only that special waterway where Cotchen learned to fish as a kid, but is now a project he is tackling as an adult in the role of watershed scientist with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. He is in the beginning phases of a cold water conservation plan for the entire Bens Creek watershed, which will include riparian buffers zones, habitat improvement construction projects and tree-plantings for the next six months.
He asked that anyone wanting to help through donations of materials or volunteer time, contact him at acotchen@paconserve.org.
Residents ages 16 to 64 can pick up a license for $22.97, but must also purchase a trout stamp for $9.97. It will cost residents age 65 and older $11.97, plus the trout stamp.
