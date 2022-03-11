JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – From Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the Stone Company’s granite countertop business is growing, owner Chuck Tomljanovic said.
For 18 years, the Stone Company has operated from Fairfield Avenue in Johnstown’s West End, where Tomljanovic grew up.
The company’s January expansion to 219 Vine St. in downtown Johnstown was spurred by increased demand and continued growth.
“We are a destination store here,” he said.
The Stone Company, operated by Tomljanovic and business partner Julie Napotnik, is among a crop of businesses settling in the city.
Some of the company’s customers have been people opening new businesses a few blocks from the new Vine Street location, Tomljanovic said.
“What’s happening downtown now, I love it,” he said.
“The new State Theater, restaurants – it’s becoming a draw to the region.”
Formerly vacant properties have been purchased by investors with plans to open businesses as well as residential lofts and condos. The Tribune-Democrat in November tracked nearly 30 projects in development in downtown Johnstown.
The Stone Company’s new location is another to add to the list.
‘A distinct destination’As the company was looking for a new location in the Johnstown area, the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority helped Tomljanovic find the Vine Street building and also arranged for grant funding from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies to fix the building’s facade.
“The Central Business District has a unique business mix that we haven’t seen in many years,” Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar said.
“The investment in the downtown continues to grow, and the addition of another retail space like the Stone Company continues to make the downtown a distinct destination.”
From the outside, the Stone Company’s building doesn’t look large.
“People are surprised at how big it is inside,” he said.
Displayed along all four walls of the showroom are tens of thousands of pounds of sample granite slabs. Each of the slabs is 120 inches high by 60 inches and weighs 1,000 pounds.
To get them into the building, Tomljanovic demolished a wall and replaced it with a garage door.
“We are unique – we’re not a restaurant or a bar – we do granite countertops,” he said.
“The next nearest place is two hours away.”
It’s common for customers to drive from Pittsburgh or State College to select a stone type for their projects, he said.
“It’s a regional draw,” he said.
“Our biggest source of customers is the internet.”
‘Supporting local business’
Customers make appointments online or by phone because of COVID-19 sensitivity, he said.
The company offers full-service granite countertop installation, from material selection to removal of customers’ old countertops to installation of new counter tops and backsplashes.
Customers may choose a slab online, and the Stone Company deals with the importer.
“But the best customer experience is when they come here,” Tomljanovic said.
“When people ask for directions, we say we are at the base of the Inclined Plane. Easy peasy.
“And when people come here, they ask what to do when they are here. We point them to local restaurants – Capri, Fetz’s, Wooly’s in the West End. It’s business supporting local business.”
