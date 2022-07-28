Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 74F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.