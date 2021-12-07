CHAMPION – When Larry Simms opened the Confluence Café in June, he only had to open the front door to get his trail town's attention.
But with the winter "offseason" here and Simms hoping to add a craft beer taproom next year, it's a lot harder reaching out to the surrounding rural region to promote his place, he said.
"In Confluence, everyone knows our pizza. They know we're here," he said. "But when it gets to the point I have a brewery next door, this place is going to start to become a destination point – and we need to get the word out."
Simms' restaurant was one of 36 businesses receiving that kind of help Tuesday.
Through funds generated by Somerset County's lodging tax, GO Laurel Highlands announced $462,740 in tourism and marketing grants for area businesses, enabling them to promote their offerings online, on billboards, in newspapers and other media to their communities and beyond – as far away as Washington, D.C.
The marketing funds awarded Tuesday included support for some of the region's biggest tourism draws – Seven Springs Mountain Resort ($63,000), Jennerstown Speedway ($60,000), the Great Allegheny Passage Conservancy ($22,540) and Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial ($13,960) to promote the destinations they serve.
The grants also included support for small-town bed and breakfasts, historical groups, Listie Fire Company and a Somerset Borough staple – Cascio's Fruit Market, which received $1,000 to upgrade its website for online marketing.
Given the continued challenge COVID-19 presents, marketing matters – perhaps more than ever – said Seven Springs CEO Eric Mauck, who serves on the county grant committee that reviews the annual applications.
"Today, it's not easy for the tourism industry," Mauck told the group during a presentation at the resort. "But we're doing unique, special things – and it's giving people something else to think about that is positive."
He was joined by Somerset County's commissioners, who administer the annual program alongside GO Laurel Highlands.
The year's combined total marked a rebound from the last year, when the county awarded $202,649 in marketing grants.
Built up through taxes on county hotel and motel stays, the fund is climbing back toward the record high of $585,384 that was collected the year before the pandemic, GO Laurel Highlands Director of Public Relations Anna Weltz said.
That boost enabled the grant committee to distribute larger grants for 2022, she added.
For businesses such as the Lodge at Indian Lake, the timing was a blessing, Jason Lacko said.
Lacko started operating the venue three years ago and his invested in bringing new life to a space that now includes an event hall, taproom restaurant and lodging.
After a difficult 2020, prospects are moving in the right direction to draw more business – "but with what we do, you can't advertise enough," he said.
Lacko is planning to use the money toward a multimedia ad campaign that will feature both digital and print ads.
Clay Mankamyer, the chairman of the Remember Me Rose Garden, received one of the smallest awards, at $1,875.
But he's optimistic that amount will help the 13-acre natural tribute to Sept. 11 bloom in 2022.
The garden serves as a horticultural homage to the lives lost on 9/11 – featuring a fountain at the center of stone-built compass near the Flight 93 National Memorial.
While Flight 93 memorial visitors make regular stops, Mankamyer said the grant he was awarded Tuesday will enable him to market the property to gardening groups through national publications.
"For us," he said. "It's going to be a nice boost."
