JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 1st Summit Bank Johnstown PolkaFest wrapped up Sunday with ethnic food, polka music and dancing, and a polka Mass.
“It was a beautiful weekend in every way,” said Jayne Korenoski, Visit Johnstown’s director of advertising and sales. “Polka just brings out the friendliness, the warmth and love.”
Donna Tauber, of Old Conemaugh Borough, has been attending PolkaFest for about seven years. The ethnic cuisine and assortment of bands keeps her coming back, she said.
“There’s a little bit of everything here,” she said. “I just like sitting here listening to the music and seeing people you haven’t seen in a year.”
PolkaFest boasted some of the top Polish and Slovenian bands from across the county. A variety of ethnic and festival-style food vendors served up pierogies, haluski, halupki, cevapi, kielbasa and other cuisine.
The festival was staged for years at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Johnstown’s Cambria City, but moved in 2021 to Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown.
Donna Gilpin, of Greensburg, and Kathy Gregg, of Somerset, were in town for their first trip to PolkaFest.
“Whole traditions are being lost,” said Gregg. “If we don’t keep them going, who will?”
Rosie and the Jammers took the stage, and couples graced the dance floor.
“Our grandparents taught us about the traditions and how to polka,” Gilpin said.
“In my family, if you didn’t know to polka by the time you were 4 years old, then there was something wrong,” Gregg added.
The Very Rev. James F. Crookston celebrated the polka Mass with 200 people attending.
“This is a holy place,” he said. “After being away from each other during the pandemic, we’re able to gather. ... The Holy Spirit comes upon people of all nationalities and languages.”
