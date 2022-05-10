JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Mom's House Inc. has set out to build a multi-million-dollar community recreation center in Johnstown's Roxbury neighborhood.
Mom's House board members and staff conveyed plans Tuesday during a groundbreaking ceremony at the site, where some of the two dozen children served by the nonprofit's child care program donned miniature hard hats and gleefully flicked mulch into the air with tiny ceremonial shovels.
The event highlighted the imminent demolition of the blighted building next door to the child care facility at 1335 Franklin St., as well as the start of a capital campaign to build a two-story Roxbury Civic Center in its place.
Plans for the facility include a full-sized gymnasium, a walking track overlooking the gym, a conference room, kitchens and a fitness center.
"We want it to be a beacon for our area," said Allegra Slick, Mom's House executive director.
Slick said she hopes to start construction this fall and to open the facility in the summer of 2023.
The center would serve people of all ages, as well as a variety of civic groups and leagues, Slick said. She hopes especially to provide a safe and fun place for children.
“Kids won’t have to roam the streets anymore until Mom comes home,” she said. "We’ll be staffed for young children and high schoolers.”
Mom’s House has been serving Johnstown women and children for nearly 40 years, enabling parents to continue their education by becoming full-time students in high school, post-secondary school or job training while Mom's House provides child care.
Mom's House bought the building next to its Franklin Street child care center about four years ago. It was formerly used as office and warehouse space for an electrical contractor that left the area, Slick said.
State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, walked to the groundbreaking ceremony from his office across the street. Mom's House has discussed project plans with him for the past year, he said.
"I hope to see buildings like this in each of Johnstown’s wards," Rigby said. "The concept is fantastic. We have to continue to push and get funding.”
Building the center could cost up to $4 million, Slick said.
Although Rigby's legislative district has been redrawn to no longer include Johnstown, he said he would continue to write letters of support to secure state grants for the project.
"This takes out a blighted building and puts something in its place that’s beautiful," he said.
Mom's House is also seeking grants from federal and city governments as well as public support, Slick said. Once opened, Slick said, the nonprofit aims to sustain the center through health, nutrition and safety program offerings.
"We want to be a place where the community learns," she said. "That’s what we are about – education."
Local organizations are partnering with Mom's House to bring plans for the Roxbury Civic Center to fruition. Highlands Health Clinic Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said the clinic plans to offer basic health services at the center.
"This is unique and exciting," Danchanko said. "What we are seeing today is progress."
Johnstown City Councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King said the center would move Roxbury toward the council's goal of achieving "balanced neighborhoods" throughout the city.
"This is absolutely wonderful," King said. "How it will benefit the entire community. We appreciate the work Allegra and her team have done. This shows how our community is moving forward to ensure our children have safe places to live, work and play."
