JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Eddie Mesnak still recalls the first time he heard the phrase “AAABA.”
The year was 1945.
And as a then-15-year-old Sheridan Street resident living just across the fence from Fichtner Field, Mesnak didn’t have to look far to recognize something exciting was happening – almost literally in his backyard.
In a series that marked the Flood City’s first year as host, the Johnstown Prospect Club beat Philadelphia’s Connie Mack All-Stars before losing to eventual runner-up Schenectady.
But no matter.
Mesnak said he was hooked.
Over the 76 years since, he’s missed just three tournaments.
The first two in 1951 and 1952 while he was serving in Europe during the Korean War.
And last year, as a health precaution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 93-year-old said.
“I never want to miss it,” he said, sitting in the right field bleachers with a AAABA ball cap above his eyes.
“When I worked in the mill, I scheduled my vacation every summer so I could watch every game.”
Mesnak, 93, has been retired from Bethlehem Steel’s Franklin Mill since 1978, but he still looks forward to AAABA week each summer.
This time, he was able to make opening night with the help of two of his caregivers – Wendy Mackoff, of Central City, and Betty Kanuch, of Westwood.
“He was so upset when he missed it last year,” Mackoff said. “We promised him he wouldn’t miss it again.”
Mesnak smiled as he recalled cheering alongside childhood friends in the 1940s and spending 50 cents to watch a championship game or watching future big leaguers such as Al Kaline and brothers Frank and Joe Torre “wow” the crowd during separate tournaments in the 1950s.
“A lot of good ballplayers played here over the years,” Mesnak said.
But that’s only part of the draw, he said.
“I root for Johnstown,” Mesnak said, noting that means whichever club makes it the furthest.
Seeing Martella’s Pharmacy take the tournament in 2018 was decades in the making, he added.
After so many close calls, it was a special moment.
But on Monday, his thoughts had already shifted to the 2022 series – and memorable moments to come.
“To see Johnstown win it again, oh boy,” he added with a smile. “I’d love to see it.”
