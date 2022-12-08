JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Goucher Street was closed between Sell Street and Harshberger Road in Upper Yoder Township on Thursday after a school bus struck a natural gas line around 3:30 p.m., causing a gas leak.
No students were on board the bus at the time of the accident.
The area was evacuated, according to Cambria County 911, and people were advised to avoid the neighborhood. A Peoples Natural Gas crew arrived shortly after and contained the leak within an hour. 911 dispatchers said shortly after 5 p.m. that residents of the area could return home.
Upper Yoder Township Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Dan Conway said his units cleared the scene at 4:44 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said, although a road sign was damaged in addition to the gas equipment.
As of 5 p.m., the crew from Peoples was still making repairs.
