A Munster Township crash Sunday hospitalized three people, Cambria County 911 officials said.
One person was transported to Memorial Medical Center, while two others were taken to UPMC Altoona, officials wrote in a release to media.
It was one of several crashes reported Sunday in Cambria County.
The Munster Township crash occurred on the 400 block of Munster Road just before noon.
Another accident was reported on Broad Street just before 1 p.m. near Eighth Avenue.
Johnstown Fire Department and West End ambulance were sent to the scene with two people reportedly treated for injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.