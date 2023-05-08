JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were pursuing a vehicle on Monday in a chase near Johnstown, officials said.
Cambria County 911 officials confirmed that officers were chasing a car through the city of Johnstown and into the West Hills. Reports indicated the vehicle was reportedly stolen.
Shortly before 5 p.m. the vehicle was reported to be heading toward the former Pickin' Chicken location on Route 271.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.