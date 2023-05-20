JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One person was being treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle Friday in Johnstown's Eighth Ward, Cambria County 911 officials said.
The incident occurred on the 1000 block of Franklin Street at 5:43 p.m. Friday, 911 officials reported in a media release.
Johnstown Fire Department, Seventh Ward EMS and Conemaugh's DART medical vehicle were dispatched to the scene.
Johnstown police were investigating the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.