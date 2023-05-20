Johnstown Police Department cruiser

 By Todd Berkey
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One person was being treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center after being struck by a vehicle Friday in Johnstown's Eighth Ward, Cambria County 911 officials said.

The incident occurred on the 1000 block of Franklin Street at 5:43 p.m. Friday, 911 officials reported in a media release.

Johnstown Fire Department, Seventh Ward EMS and Conemaugh's DART medical vehicle were dispatched to the scene.

Johnstown police were investigating the incident.

