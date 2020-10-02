Manor Drive in Ebensburg

Manor Drive in Ebensburg, the roadway leading to the Cambria County Prison, is blocked by police on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The police officer is Michael Oyaski, officer-in-charge of Nanty Glo Police Department.

 By Randy Griffith
rgriffith@tribdem.com

EBENSBURG – Several area police departments and the Cambria County Sheriff’s Department were called to the Cambria County Prison on Friday for what a 911 dispatcher said is a “police situation.”

The roadway leading to the jail from Manor Drive was blocked by police just past the Cambria Care Center complex.

Several ambulances were also on the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for additional information on this developing story.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

Tags

Recommended for you