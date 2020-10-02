EBENSBURG – Several area police departments and the Cambria County Sheriff’s Department were called to the Cambria County Prison on Friday for what a 911 dispatcher said is a “police situation.”
The roadway leading to the jail from Manor Drive was blocked by police just past the Cambria Care Center complex.
Several ambulances were also on the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
