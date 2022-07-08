JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Sudden breaks along a hard-to-reach stretch of a key water pipeline have forced the Cambria Somerset Authority to temporarily halt water service to most of its industrial customers at least 12 times in the past five years.
The price tag to patch those breaks on the Foustwell Tunnel line has added up to $250,000 or so over the same period, CSA Manager Earl Waddell said.
Officials at the two-county water authority learned this week that they’ve received $900,000 toward a permanent fix to the line. Appalachian Regional Commission funds received through the U.S. Economic Development Agency are projected to cover nearly half of the project’s estimated cost.
“It’s a big relief,” CSA Chairman Jim Greco said.
The 2,300-foot section of pipeline is just a small fragment of the Quemahoning line, which runs from northern Somerset County into the Johnstown area, but it has been the authority’s biggest and most common trouble spot because the narrow tunnel through which it travels complicates gaining access to perform repairs.
In recent years, water service was shut down when the 66-inch line needed repairs, but once valves were reopened and water from the Quemahoning Reservoir flowed into the line again, the water pressure caused new leaks to sprout.
“We’ve done everything we can to address the issue – repairing leaks, lowering the pressure,” Greco said. “It needs (completely) fixed.”
With that section of pipeline 100 years old, he said, “we don’t know how long it could last – maybe five more years or it could break tomorrow.”
The Cambria Somerset Authority can reroute water to its customers from other sources, but those sources are viewed as backups. The supply from one of those sources, Border Dam, is often unusable in the winter once it freezes.
“That (Que) water line is extremely important to both of our counties,” Cambria County Commissioner B.J. Smith said in a telephone interview Friday.
Getting federal funding to help address the issue is “important, too,” Smith added, “because otherwise, Cambria and Somerset (counties) share those costs. It’s less (money) we have to worry about.”
Plans were approved during a meeting Thursday to have the authority’s engineer draw up designs to get an updated cost estimate for the repairs – and to get the project ready to bid.
The intent is to “slip line” a smaller 48-inch plastic pipe inside the existing larger steel one. But because of rising material costs – prices for the new pipeline have doubled since 2019 – there are concerns that the price tag may reach nearly $2 million.
County officials have been pressing the CSA to explore all options to keep the local share of the project cost low.
Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson reiterated that on Thursday, asking CSA officials to look into other potential sources for Appalachian Regional Commission funds.
Smith and Dawson indicated that their respective counties were willing to pay $250,000 each toward the job, if necessary, but that would only cover the remaining balance for the project’s original $1.4 million price tag.
Authority engineer Dave Minnear, of Ebensburg-based TranSystems, said a low- interest loan from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, or PENNVEST, could be another option.
“Right now, we have time to (explore options),” Greco said. “No matter what, with the supply issues, this isn’t a project that could be completed this year anyway.”
The project isn’t practical to complete during the winter months because sections of pipeline must be fused together, Minnear said.
By moving ahead now to approve TranSystem’s $18,500 fee to prepare design costs and bid specifications, “we’ll have a much better idea what this project will cost,” Greco said.
“Fortunately,” he said, “we don’t have to answer these questions right away.”
