OSTERBURG, Pa. – As many as 90 dairy cows perished in a barn fire Tuesday in Bedford County that may have been started by an electrical malfunction, authorities said.
The fire broke out at 9:44 a.m.
"When the first units got on scene it was fully involved," Imler Volunteer fire Chief Rob Dennis said, against the back drop of smoldering debris.
"The owner confirmed there were roughly 90 cows, all of which perished in the fire," he said. "A lot of them perished due to them being stuck in their milk parlors.
"They were able to get some of them out that needed to either to be put down or given medical treatment," Dennis said.
It's believed an electrical malfunction where two tractors were charging may have sparked the blaze, he said.
"He believes the fire started in an area where he had some equipment stored and (a vehicle) was being charged by an electrical source," Dennis said.
A state police fire marshal has yet to rule on a cause.
The property on 146 W. Garman Road in King Township is owned by Joseph Garman, Bedford County 911 said.
No injuries were reported.
About 21 fire and rescue crews from Bedford, Blair and Somerset counties responded along with crews from Maryland.
