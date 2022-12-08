The September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance has now partnered with WM, formerly Waste Management.
The company is supporting the alignment of the pathway at its facility in Plainfield Township, Northampton County, and is making a $50,000 donation to the group.
When complete, the 9/11 trail network will connect all three Sept. 11, 2001, attack sites, in Washington, D.C., Somerset County and New York City. For more information, visit www.911trail.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.