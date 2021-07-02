It’s time again for the Chernisky Classic.
The seventh annual 5K-10K walk/run will take place on July 10, starting at the Young People Community Center and continuing along the Ghost Town Trail with a rolling start from 6:45 to 9:30 a.m.
According to Cambria County President Commissioner Thomas Chernisky, 100% of the proceeds of the race go to the Cambria County Firemen’s Association and specifically the county’s fire school.
“It’s a great thing for the county fire school because we always need money to keep it upgraded,” Chernisky said of the race.
John Hawksworth, manager of the county fire school, said that Chernisky works with the association to raise awareness of the fire school.
“A lot of people in the county have no idea what we have in the fire school,” he said. “Our fire school out there is open to all first responders. The SERT team trains out there. The prison trains out there.”
He added that the school even offers things such as fire extinguisher trainings for businesses.
According to Hawksworth, the annual race, which raises almost $10,000, allows the association to not need to ask businesses for money.
He explained the cost to operate varies each year, but the money from the race each year has been “very helpful because we don’t want to go to local businesses because it takes away from the local fire departments.”
Paul Kundrod, the association’s treasurer, said that the funding received from the race goes towards various equipment.
“The funding we receive from this event will help us buy rescue equipment or training props that we can use in doing these classes, so while the money is very beneficial for the association and we can continue our training program on an annual basis,” he said.
Online registration for the race is available until Tuesday for $28 at ultrasignup.com. In-person registration will be $33.
All race finishers will receive a voucher for a Johnstown Tomahawks game. First responders are encouraged to participate in their turnout gear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.