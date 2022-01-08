A Marion Center man died Saturday after fire swept through a single-story home on the 1000 block of Skyline Drive, Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said.
John Eugene Wetzel, 76, died from thermal burns and inhalation of combustible products, Overman said. The death is ruled accidental.
The fire broke out at 1:02 a.m. The home was fully engulfed by flames by the time firefighters arrived. Shortly before the fire was extinguished, firefighters found his body.
A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause. Firefighters from Marion Center, Plumville, Clymer, Creekside and Indiana Fire Association fought the blaze. They were assisted by Citizens' Ambulance Service, Indiana County Team 900, state police and Rayne Township employees.
