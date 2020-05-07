Seventy-five years ago, on May 8, 1945, people all across the world, including in the United States, shared a communal experience – V-E Day – filled with both solemn reflection and celebration.
They gathered in houses of worship to give thanks that the genocidal and repressive Nazi regime had surrendered, overwhelmed by the combined efforts of military personnel, women who left their homes to work in factories and children planting seeds in victory gardens. And, even though fighting in the European Theater ended, World War II still raged, so mankind offered prayers for a swift and successful conclusion to the battle against Japan in the Pacific Theater.
But they sure partied it up on Victory in Europe Day, with plenty of spontaneous gatherings in the streets – laughing, singing, dancing, cheering, hugging, kissing, drinking, eating.
Now, on the anniversary of that historic event, people are separated, staying in homes, wearing masks in public, social distancing, communicating by telephone apps, trying to halt the march of a microscopic virus that is causing the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 265,000 lives, including 74,000 in the United States.
But they are also offering positive thoughts for the frontline forces – doctors, nurses, scientists and workers who keep stores supplied with food and medicine – donating money, volunteering in food kitchens and checking in on elderly neighbors who might need a favor or an uplifting moment of friendship.
And folks in the United States and Europe – two of the hardest hit regions, are longing for happier days when they can once again gather together to laugh, sing, dance, cheer, hug, kiss, drink and eat.
“The moral message, of course, of all of this for Americans today is – here we are in the midst of this tremendous pandemic – if previous generations could do what they had to make it through much worse circumstances – and I would argue that World War II is, in fact, much worse than what we’re experiencing today, as bad as it is – that it gives us hope and inspiration that we can conquer this and carry on through tomorrow and get better as we do it,” said Keith Huxen, senior director of research and history at The National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
The world has been dealing with the pandemic for only a few months in 2020.
War affected day-to-day life for Europeans from when Germany invaded Czechoslovakia on March 15, 1939 – with no official resistance – until V-E Day.
“It was something like what we’re going through now – the idea that you just don’t jump in your car and go to the store, you just don’t jump into the car and go to the mall or do all those things you usually do,” said Marty Kuhar, a Cambria County military historian. “But they had six years of it, at least in the United States four years of it. And it wasn’t even done yet.”
‘Flags of freedom fly’
Harry Muncert was serving on a Navy rescue boat in the Caribbean when he learned Germany had surrendered in what President Harry Truman called a “solemn, but glorious hour” when “the flags of freedom fly all over Europe.”
But the 50 or so men on the ship couldn’t really celebrate. There was not a lot to do on the boat or even any alcohol for a toast. They couldn’t even get much immediate news about what was happening on the home front.
“We didn’t see any of that because we didn’t have television on board ship or anything,” said Muncert, a Southmont resident who received the Veteran Community Initiatives’ inaugural American Patriot award last year. “We just saw pictures in the newspapers we were getting from home.
“We were glad for the people that were able to celebrate like that. All we could do was sit around and drink Coke, and listen to Glenn Miller and Artie Shaw and those people, and cheer them on.”
Muncert, at the time, wished he had done more for the war effort.
“The only thing I can remember was not being involved in it,” Muncert said.
“We missed D-Day and the end of the war with Germany. We felt bad that we hadn’t been more involved with that in the Atlantic area. But we did what we were told, and that was it.”
He left school and joined the Navy after Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor.
“I was very naive about that,” Muncert said. “Everybody thought we’re going to beat Germany in no time at all. The country was not prepared for war. We were busy making armaments for Britain and Russia.
“Then when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, we thought, well, we’ll lick them, too. But it took a couple years to get the arsenal of democracy built up.”
Muncert is now one of fewer than 400,000 American World War II veterans still alive from the 16 million who served.
‘An American achievement’
From the west, the Allies stormed the Normandy beaches on D-Day, fought through the Battle of the Bulge and pushed into Germany. Soviet Union forces advanced from the east. Mile by mile, they squeezed the Nazis into a smaller and smaller area until Karl Dönitz, then the leader of Germany, accepted unconditional surrender.
Europe was, once again, free and ready to be rebuilt from the ruins of war.
“Americans have a right to be proud of their country’s role in the liberation of Europe in World War II, which is commemorated on May 8 as ‘Victory in Europe Day,’ ” Steve Rombouts, director of the Keirn Family World War II Museum at St. Francis University, wrote in an email interview. “V-E Day marks the anniversary of Germany’s official surrender on that day in 1945. We need to remember that the Allies’ defeat of Germany was largely an American achievement. It did not happen – and could never have happened – without American leadership and active participation in the European war.”
The war was also won on home fronts – Americans bought bonds and collected scrap metal; citizens of London and other cities survived the Battle of Britain bombings; Russians endured hunger, cold and an Axis invasion.
“All of America was invested in that conflict,” VCI community operations director Josh Hauser said. “When you put it into context for what’s going on today, people are having to cut back on their comforts, so to speak. But that was just such a group effort on the part of Americans, whether they were at home or abroad.”
There was “a euphoria that swept up Americans at home as much as it did our service members overseas,” Rombouts said. Hauser said the nation could “see the light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak.”
But Japan was still fighting.
“The reality of continued war in the Pacific was made all the more grim when, a month after V-E Day, the Japanese prime minister declared that Japan would fight to the bitter end rather than surrender,” Rombouts said. “That would necessitate an American invasion of Japan’s home island – an invasion that could be expected to produce casualties on a staggering scale among American service members who would be fighting a desperate enemy on his own homeland.”
Then, on Aug. 15, 1945, Japan surrendered after the United States dropped nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
“Fortunately for the Marines and soldiers who would be expected to lead the final assault, that scenario did not play out,” Rombouts said.
‘Pause for thanksgiving’
No large-scale public ceremonies will take place to commemorate the anniversary of V-E Day, as people stay apart during the pandemic.
The event is being marked with tributes by military personnel, elected officials, citizens and leaders of nations.
“This week we commemorate the 75th anniversary of V-E Day – the day the Allies formally accepted Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender,” U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. said in an email statement. “Nearly 1.2 million Pennsylvanians were serving in the fight against fascism and for democracy at the end of World War II. This is a day to celebrate their victory, honor their service and reflect on what they fought so hard for.
“V-E Day is also a time to honor our nation’s veterans – those who gave, as Lincoln said, ‘The last, full, measure of devotion to their country.’ We thank them for their sacrifice today.”
Queen Elizabeth, who is sheltering at Windsor Castle, planned to address the United Kingdom, 75 years to the minute after her father, King George VI, told the world: “At this hour, when the dreadful shadow of war has passed far from our hearths and homes in these islands, we may at last make one pause for thanksgiving and then turn our thoughts to the tasks all over the world which peace in Europe brings with it.”
