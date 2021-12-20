Nanty Glo ribbon cutting

Fire company leaders line up for the ribbon cutting to celebrate major interior renovations at Nanty Glo Fire Department on Dec. 16, 2021

 Submitted photo

NANTY GLO, Pa. – Ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Dec. 16 celebrated major interior renovations at the Nanty Glo Fire Department headquarters and event center and banquet facility.

The $650,000 project included new windows and insulation, lighting upgrades and new flooring to provide an elegant touch for the banquet facility.

Sound-dampening improvements were added, along with upgrades to the sound system and video equipment that included a projector, a hide-away screen and high-definition televisions for meetings, conferences and classes.

 

