NANTY GLO, Pa. – Ribbon-cutting ceremonies on Dec. 16 celebrated major interior renovations at the Nanty Glo Fire Department headquarters and event center and banquet facility.
The $650,000 project included new windows and insulation, lighting upgrades and new flooring to provide an elegant touch for the banquet facility.
Sound-dampening improvements were added, along with upgrades to the sound system and video equipment that included a projector, a hide-away screen and high-definition televisions for meetings, conferences and classes.
