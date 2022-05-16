SOMERSET, Pa. – Renovations are set to get underway to prepare a new home for a Windber-area district court.
The Somerset County commissioners awarded a $64,465 bid to Fisher Home Building and Remodeling to modify the interior of the premises at 1510 Jefferson Ave., Windber, to accommodate the magistrate’s office currently overseen by District Judge William Seger.
The office, officially titled District Court 16-3-02, handles cases in Somerset County’s northernmost tier, including Benson, Central City, Hooversville, Paint and Windber, as well as the townships of Ogle, Paint and Shade.
County officials decided against renewing a lease for the court’s current space on 15th Street because the building’s landlord recently started posting political signs on the property. While property owners have the right to post signs on their own land, it’s a problem for the county courts, which must remain politically neutral.
The current lease expires at the end of June, Somerset County Chief Clerk Sonya Augustine said.
Fisher Home Building was the lone bidder for the work, she said.
Somerset County Commissioners Gerald Walker, Pamela Tokar-Ickes and Colleen Dawson approved the bid in a 3-0 vote.
Parking lot lease continued
County officials also approved a lease to allow parking for the Shanksville post office to continue for the next 15 years.
The parking area was first acquired more than five years ago by the county from CSX for potential trail use, but it was not needed, enabling the lot to continue to serve the post office, Somerset County Solicitor Michael Barbera said.
The Shanksville post office location itself has been owned by 3S Realty for decades, but is in the process of being transferred to a new owner, New York-based PPP Assets LLC.
The lease sum is $1, but would terminate if the adjacent property is used for any other purpose than a post office, Barabera said.
The tentative lease shows the company must carry $1 million in general liability insurance on the propery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.