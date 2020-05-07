A coalition of partners has received a $600,000 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant to be used for cleaning up brownfields left behind by Bethlehem Steel and other industry in the Johnstown region.
The City of Johnstown, Cambria County Redevelopment Authority and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority plan to use the money to remediate sites that could then be used for economic development.
Specifically, the work will include selecting priority locations, conducting 19 environmental site assessments, developing three cleanup plans, creating an areawide outline for the Cambria Iron/Center for Metal Arts campus, assessing activities on 11 former steel and industrial sites within Johnstown and Cambria County, all of which are in Qualified Opportunity Zones.
“I am excited about this great opportunity that will support the city’s economic development efforts,” said John Dubnansky, Johnstown’s community and economic development director. “Dealing with environmental issues are hurdles we face with most redevelopment projects throughout the city and having financial and technical support to help us thanks to this grant award is invaluable.”
Johnstown previously received a $400,000 brownfields grant in 2016 that expires in September of this year, according to Cambria County Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Renee Daly.
Those efforts have also been connected to other projects, including the Iron to Arts Corridor, JRA’s Fairfield Avenue sewer project and strategies to eliminate acid mine discharge.
“The work completed in the current program has leveraged over $1 million in additional funding to advance the various projects,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said.
Officials plan to make funding available to communities outside of the city.
“As the new grant gets underway, we will be reaching out to municipalities throughout the county to see how we might be able to support them,” Daly said.
The $600,000 was the largest grant given in Pennsylvania, with coalitions in Beaver County and Greenville also receiving the same amount.
“These grants are very competitive and we competed with communities across the country,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “The people in the city and throughout the county should be proud that everyone’s hard work and accomplishments show that we can compete with anyone and be successful.”
The EPA awarded more than $65.6 million in brownfields funding through the agency’s Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup Grant Programs.
“Grants from the EPA’s Brownfields and Land Revitalization Program are a valuable tool to ensure land in many rural communities remains safe, habitable and cultivatable,” said U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, from the 15th Congressional District.
