HARRISBURG – Close to 600,000 requested mail-in ballots had yet to be returned to election offices by Monday, one day before Election Day, according to data released by the Department of State.
With Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes widely seen as crucial in determining who gets the 270 electoral votes needed to claim victory, both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have made repeated visits to the state in the waning days of the campaign.
That included dueling rallies on opposite ends of the state on Monday as Trump visited Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania and Biden visited Beaver County in western Pennsylvania.
Trump won Pennsylvania by just over 44,000 votes in 2016 when voters cast a combined total of almost 5.9 million votes between Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
State officials have been urging voters to hand-deliver mail-in ballots for the last week in order to ensure that the ballots arrive on time, even though a state Supreme Court decision directed counties to count late-arriving ballots until Friday.
Monday, Secretary of State Boockvar said that there multiple options available for voters who sought mail-in ballots to cast their votes at the last minute, even if their ballot hasn’t arrived.
“Do not worry – if you haven’t received your mail or absentee ballot you will not lose your right to vote,” Boockvar said.
“Anyone who hasn’t received their mail ballot should go to their polling place on Election Day and vote by provisional ballot. Your ballot will be counted if you are a qualified voter who has not already cast a ballot,” she said.
Options for mail-in voters:
Any voter who has received but not yet returned their mail ballot should do so immediately by hand-delivering it to their county election office, satellite election office or other designated drop-off location;
Voters who applied for and received a mail ballot and then decided they want to vote at the polls on Election Day can change their mind, but they should bring their mail or absentee ballot and the outer ballot envelopes to be voided by the poll worker. They may then vote on their county’s voting system.
Just over 3 million voters requested mail-in ballots, and of them, 2.41 million had been submitted to county election offices by Monday.
That includes 1.59 million ballots submitted by Democrats, 555,000 from Republicans and 262,000 from independents, the Department of State reported.
Republicans have already sought to get the state Supreme Court’s decision to allow late-arriving ballots to count overturned. The U.S. Supreme Court has twice refused to overrule the state’s top court, but the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett suggests the court could reconsider the controversy after the election.
In the meantime, Trump and his campaign have been claiming that election results should be settled on election night even as state officials have warned that Pennsylvania’s count will take days as counties deal with the unprecedented flood of mail-in ballots.
Boockvar said that regardless of what a candidate says on election night, the state’s election results won’t be final until all the votes, including those submitted by mail are counted.
Jonathan Marks, deputy secretary for the Department of State, said that there are provisions in place that would require a recount if there is a dispute about the results.
“It doesn’t stop the count,” he said.
There’s nothing in election law that could trigger a premature end to the vote count, he said.
State law doesn’t allow counties to begin preparing ballots for counting until 7 a.m. on Election Day. Seven counties – Beaver, Cumberland, Franklin, Greene, Juniata, Mercer and Montour – have also announced plans to put off counting mail-in ballots until Wednesday.
Boockvar said that the fact that those counties are delaying the start of their mail-jn ballot counts shouldn’t delay the statewide results.
The state’s larger counties will certainly still be counting mail-in ballots for several days after the election, she said.
On the other, the move to postpone the mail-in voting count in those counties very well could interfere with determining clear-cut winners in close local races, she said.
“Local races will be impacted,” she said.
Boockvar said that no election count is ever final on election night. In addition to having to deal with the mail-in ballots this year, there is always a delay in finalizing the results to allow ballots from overseas and military voters to arrive. Counties must accept those votes up to seven days after the election, she said.
