JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The storied rivalry – and charity – of the Bulls and Bears continued for the 54th Turkey Bowl at Sargent's Stadium.
Over the years the teams' players and coaches, who collectively form the Turkey Bowl boosters, have raised more than $600,000 for the Easterseals of Western and Central Pennsylvania's Johnstown-Somerset Division.
Children and adults with disabilities receive support from the nonprofit organization.
People came from every part of town to play or watch the game on a crisp clear Thanksgiving Day morning.
The Bears bested the Bulls this year, 37-27.
"It's a great way to start Thanksgiving, by helping those who need it most," Bulls coach Garrett Spangler said before halftime.
The rosters of both teams included 40 players, whose fundraising goal was to reach $12,000 through their own donations as well as selling raffle tickets.
The on-field play during the one-hand-touch game was competitive, featuring former standout players who are alumni from high schools across the region.
"We are thankful for the Turkey Bowl boosters who continue every year to support Easterseals services," Annette Shearman, division manager said.
One in five Americans is affected by a disability that affects hearing, vision, mobility, mental development or the ability to learn.
In the Johnstown community, Easterseals offers services for children and adults with speech and hearing disabilities along with providing treatment services for children with autism, apraxia, and ADHD.
Bears coach Tim Clark has been a fixture in the charity event for 42 years.
"It's been a great tradition, and the community supports in a large way," he said. "Each player is asked to raise $300, and that's no small task, but the community steps up when they hear it's for the Easterseals. We are blessed in that regard, to have such community support."
