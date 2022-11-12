JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The 52nd annual Holly Bazaar has opened for the holiday season at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd.
On Saturday, shoppers browsed items for sale from 60 local artisans while Christmas music was provided by Rosie & the Jammers.
"It's not a matter of not finding something. It's a matter of finding too many things," Judith Burns, of Johnstown, said. "It's a favorite event of mine."
Holly Bazaar at the arts center is now open seven days a week ending on Dec. 24.
This year marks the Bazaar's 52nd year, said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
"We see so many new faces along with people who know what to expect," Godin said. "With the building recently expanded, we've been able to increase the number of vendors."
A basket raffle is on the second floor of the center. For $5, shoppers have 25 chances to win a basket worth $100.
"This year, there are 133 baskets – the most baskets we've ever had," said Kate Rafas, the arts center design and development director. "People are loving the quality of the baskets, some of them contain a value of $100 in one basket."
Anne Pugh browsed items at the Bazaar while visiting her mother in Johnstown from Annapolis, Maryland.
"Imagine all the time that went into this – making all the items and displaying them," she said. "It's beautiful."
