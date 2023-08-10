JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – It has been 51 years since retired Air Force Staff Sgt. Mark Smoot left the Vietnam War – and his nighttime patrol partner, a German Shepherd named Jake.
Smoot, of Johnstown, still has a grainy black-and-white photograph of the dedicated Air Force working dog behind a chain-link fence. Jake’s ears are pinned back, eager to join Smoot on his shift.
For decades, that cherished image sometimes tormented Smoot when he closed his eyes at night.
“Not being able to bring him back (home) with me – having to say goodbye to him,” Smoot said. “I lived with that guilt for 51 years.”
Last month, Smoot, 72, said he was able to give his friend the hero’s farewell the military working dog always deserved.
Jake was honored in a July 10 ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, thanks to an effort by the 436th Security Forces Squadron. It included heartfelt speeches, a flag presentation ceremony and military honors – “everything but a 21-gun salute,” Smoot told The Tribune-Democrat.
Smoot said he broke down into tears watching an officer fold up an American flag in Jake’s memory and approach him with it.
“I just lost it,” he said of the emotional moment.
Between April 1971 and 1972 – a timespan during which the United States lost more than 2,000 service members in Vietnam – Smoot served both in Vietnam and at Nakhon Phanom Air Force Base in nearby Thailand.
Among 75 military working dog teams trusted to guard U.S. Air Force assets, the group sometimes monitored the Ho Chi Minh Trail that North Vietnam troops relied on as a northward supply route, Smoot said. But they often worked within or just outside the Thailand base’s perimeter.
Smoot, a native of Roanoke, Virginia, said that he spent two weeks training Jake to adapt to serve as a patrol dog after he was previously used as an attack-style “sentry.”
Fellow servicemen called Jake “crazy,” Smoot recalled, but he embraced the challenge of training a temperamental canine.
It didn’t take long before Jake became a beloved companion, he said.
“Those first few weeks, it was complete darkness at night,” he said.
There were times he could hear people moving in the shadows.
“They were always probing,” Smoot said of the Communist Viet Cong forces, but he added that he was fortunate that he never had an enemy confrontation while on patrol. He said Jake’s keen senses may have been the reason.
“I was 19, 20 years old. When you patrol night after night, there were times where you can almost become complacent, but Jake was more or less watching over me,” he said. “There were times he’d hear or smell something and he’d alert me.”
There was little that deterred an ambush more than a team of well-trained dogs, he said.
“There was no outrunning them, and they knew that,” Smoot said.
The German Shepherd, like other military dogs at the time, stayed in the country permanently, serving the war effort for more than four years.
Smoot said he last saw Jake the day before he boarded a flight back to the United States.
Senior Airman Courtney Burns, a 436th Security Forces Squadron handler today at Dover, said Smoot’s deep attachment to Jake is natural. She described the bond between handlers and their military working dogs as a strong, “irreplaceable connection.”
“Mr. Smoot returned home (from Vietnam) and (still) has severe (post-traumatic stress disorder) over leaving his dog – any of us would,” Burns said. “They’re our children, and we would do anything for them. Asking someone to leave their dog in a foreign place, never to be seen again, is a hard ask.”
Burns presented Smoot with a handmade wooden box during the ceremony. Jake’s image was etched into the lid. The words “You are not forgotten” lined the back, he said.
“We were surrounded by the entire U.S. Air Force K-9 personnel squadron. The theater was filled with people who loved dogs,” Smoot said.
In the midst of it, Smoot stood and whispered words of solace.
“ ‘Rest in Peace, Jake. Welcome home,’ ” he said.
Smoot still trains and handles dogs at home in Johnstown, sometimes using them to help in rescue efforts, including in the aftermath of a devastating West Virginia flood.
He said he’s never cared much for the word “closure.”
“But being there that day ... after all those years, it did give me a little peace of mind,” Smoot said.
Smoot credited the Clearfield-based Bennett and Houser Funeral Home and Altoona Veterans Affairs Chaplain Tom Hlavaty for spearheading the effort to have Jake remembered by the squadron.
“After 51 years, it was like everything all finally came together that day,” he said, adding that he’s confident that God was at work, too.
“They made me feel like family that day,” he said.
