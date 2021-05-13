EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Redevelopment Authority passed a resolution approval to transfer $500,000 in grant funding to the Johnstown Industrial Development Corporation (JIDC) to aid in the continuation of planned improvements within the Iron to Arts Corridor.
Renee Daly, the executive director of the Redevelopment Authority, informed members in attendance at a Zoom meeting of the process involved to make the transfer possible.
The authority had submitted an application through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) and was awarded a $500,000 grant through the state for the Iron to Arts program.
Daly said that, because of the acceptance, it has a contract with the commonwealth and is required to match dollar for dollar in the Iron to Arts programs and projects.
What Daly noted as a “significant change” in program partnership occurred, leaving the authority unable to meet or secure the match requirements in a manner with which the authority would be comfortable.
Another group, the JIDC, approached the Redevelopment Authority this past December.
Daly said that the Johnstown Industrial Development Corporation was already in receipt of a $1.5 million RACP grant within the Iron to Arts program, but needed additional funding for an EPA grant for which it was applying for the Center for Metal Arts along Iron Street in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Daly noted that there are four historic structures at the location in need of renovation and rehabilitation to bring them up to code for public occupancy, along with a school that the group plans to open.
“Over the past five months, we have been working with the state to confirm the eligibility of that transfer,” Daly said.
“According to the state’s Office of the Budget, it is considered eligible to transfer because the project itself is still located within the Iron to Arts corridor. It is still a project description that meets that initial application.”
The only significant difference, Daly shared, is that the Redevelopment Authority would no longer be the grantee, but now the JIDC, which is a subsidiary of Johnstown Area Regional Industries (JARI).
Letters of support from state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, were needed and received, according to Daly, who then said that after the authority’s approval that all necessary items – the resolution and the two letters of support – to the state’s budget office for formal approval of the transfer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.